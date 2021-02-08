Monday, February 8, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Gunmen Abduct One, Shoot Three Persons in Abuja

Must read

Trending

Gunmen Abduct One, Shoot Three Persons in Abuja

theabujatimes
One person was kidnapped while three others were inflected with bullet injuries after unknown gunmen attacked the Pegi community in Kuje Area...
Read more
Trending

FCTA seals clinic for conducting fake COVID-19 test

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) COVID-19 Enforcement Taskforce on Friday carried out a sting operation leading to the sealing of a...
Read more
Trending

FCTA demolishes building for contravening the Land Use Act

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through its Department of Development Control on Friday demolished a two storey building for contravening the...
Read more
Headlines

Why we banned cryptocurrency in Nigeria – CBN

theabujatimes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reacted to condemnations trailing the directive to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to desist fromtransacting in...
Read more
theabujatimes

One person was kidnapped while three others were inflected with bullet injuries after unknown gunmen attacked the Pegi community in Kuje Area Council of Abuja over the weekend.

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Mr Isaac Aderibigbe, confirmed the incident.

The victims, who were returning home from work, were said to have run into an ambush set by the assailants.

Those shot were Edwin Obiekwe, Shittu Adebayo and Mr Kola. Obiekwe escaped from his abductors.

Shittu, who recounted his experience, said while returning from work, shortly before 9 pm, he suddenly heard gunshot on his tyre.

He said rather than stopping, he sped from the scene, with the burst tyre, prompting the kidnappers to begin to shoot sporadically.

“At a stage, I lost control of the car and came down from the car and started running into the bush towards the gate of Pegi. As I was running the kidnappers were running after me and were shooting. I switched off my phone and removed the white clothes I was donning because the clothes and the light on my phone were being used by the kidnappers to trace me.

“Then I continued running while the kidnappers were running after me and shooting. When I got to the gate of Pegi, they turned back.”

He added that a bullet hit one of his friends who was in the car in the upper shoulder prompting him to jump on the back of the car.

Similarly, Mr. Kola was shot while retreating from the scene. He recalled that while on his way home, a car that overtook him suddenly halted some few meters ahead of him.

He said his worst fear came to pass when a young man with a gun, emerged from the car and pointed the gun at him. As he reversed his car, he discovered that a cordon had been set for him by the kidnappers, who started shooting. He and the three occupiers of the car were shot.

Previous articleFCTA seals clinic for conducting fake COVID-19 test
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

FCTA seals clinic for conducting fake COVID-19 test

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) COVID-19 Enforcement Taskforce on Friday carried out a sting operation leading to the sealing of a...
Read more
Trending

FCTA demolishes building for contravening the Land Use Act

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through its Department of Development Control on Friday demolished a two storey building for contravening the...
Read more
Trending

Emirates Airlines cancels flights out of Lagos, Abuja

theabujatimes
Less than 24 hours after the Federal Government lifted the ban on suspension of Emirates Airlines flight operation in Nigeria, the United...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Gunmen Abduct One, Shoot Three Persons in Abuja

theabujatimes
One person was kidnapped while three others were inflected with bullet injuries after unknown gunmen attacked the Pegi community in Kuje Area...
Read more
Trending

FCTA seals clinic for conducting fake COVID-19 test

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) COVID-19 Enforcement Taskforce on Friday carried out a sting operation leading to the sealing of a...
Read more
Trending

FCTA demolishes building for contravening the Land Use Act

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through its Department of Development Control on Friday demolished a two storey building for contravening the...
Read more
Headlines

Why we banned cryptocurrency in Nigeria – CBN

theabujatimes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reacted to condemnations trailing the directive to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to desist fromtransacting in...
Read more
Life & Arts

Joeboy Reveal A Shocking Secret About Himself

theabujatimes
Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, alias Joeboy, has revealed a secret about himself that people did not know.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Please pay stranded abroad students – Abike Dabiri appeals to NDDC

COVID-19 cases dropping due to low testing, says PTF

FCT kick-starts weekly demolition of illegal structures

EFCC arrests suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja