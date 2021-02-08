Gunmen Abduct One, Shoot Three Persons in Abuja

One person was kidnapped while three others were inflected with bullet injuries after unknown gunmen attacked the Pegi community in Kuje Area Council of Abuja over the weekend.

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Mr Isaac Aderibigbe, confirmed the incident.

The victims, who were returning home from work, were said to have run into an ambush set by the assailants.

Those shot were Edwin Obiekwe, Shittu Adebayo and Mr Kola. Obiekwe escaped from his abductors.

Shittu, who recounted his experience, said while returning from work, shortly before 9 pm, he suddenly heard gunshot on his tyre.

He said rather than stopping, he sped from the scene, with the burst tyre, prompting the kidnappers to begin to shoot sporadically.

“At a stage, I lost control of the car and came down from the car and started running into the bush towards the gate of Pegi. As I was running the kidnappers were running after me and were shooting. I switched off my phone and removed the white clothes I was donning because the clothes and the light on my phone were being used by the kidnappers to trace me.

“Then I continued running while the kidnappers were running after me and shooting. When I got to the gate of Pegi, they turned back.”

He added that a bullet hit one of his friends who was in the car in the upper shoulder prompting him to jump on the back of the car.

Similarly, Mr. Kola was shot while retreating from the scene. He recalled that while on his way home, a car that overtook him suddenly halted some few meters ahead of him.

He said his worst fear came to pass when a young man with a gun, emerged from the car and pointed the gun at him. As he reversed his car, he discovered that a cordon had been set for him by the kidnappers, who started shooting. He and the three occupiers of the car were shot.