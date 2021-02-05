Friday, February 5, 2021

Gunmen abduct Punch reporter in Abuja

Gunmen abduct Punch reporter in Abuja

Gunmen have abducted a PUNCH reporter, Okechukwu Nnodim, at his house in the Arab road area of Kubwa Abuja.
Gunmen have abducted a PUNCH reporter, Okechukwu Nnodim, at his house in the Arab road area of Kubwa Abuja.

The Nation gathered the incident took place around 11pm on Wednesday.

The kidnappers also attacked his neighbours and went away with two sons of a widow, Mrs Faith Gbeyide, it was learnt.

Narrating the incident on Thursday, Nnodim’s wife, Oluchi, explained that her husband was working on his laptop when five strange men scaled the fence and entered their compound, ordering them to open the door.

She said the gunmen fired several shots at the windows and then pulled down the burglary proof after which they forced open the front door

“My husband asked me to stay with the children in their room.

“I heard the men asking him to bring out money but he told them he didn’t have money in the house.

“They took our phones and marched him out of the house. They went to our neighbour’s house and also abducted her two sons.”

Madam Gbeyide explained her son opened the door when the men threatened to kill them if they refused.

She said: “They took the N9,000 in my purse, upturned the tv set in the room and went away with my first son. My second son started following them and they also took him away.”

The Federal Capital Territory police spokesperson, ASP Miriam Yusuf confirmed the incident.

She said efforts were on to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

Previous articleSix Dead as Fire Razes Abuja Market
