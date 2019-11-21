Some yet to be identified gunmen have attacked the Oyo State Commissioner for Lands, Abdulraheem Abiodun killing his driver in the process.

His orderly who was also attacked is currently hospitalized after sustaining bullet wound.

The attack which reportedly took place last night around 8:00 p.m. happened just after the Commissioner was dropped at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The motive of the attack is still unknown at the time of this report.

Police authorities in the state said there will be a briefing with journalists later in the day to give further details on the incident.

More to follow…