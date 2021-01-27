Gunmen demand N110m to release kids, others abducted in Abuja

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

theabujatimes

Gunmen, who raided Rachael’s Home for Orphan and Vulnerable Children, opposite UBE Junior Secondary School in Naharati, Abaji Area Council, Abuja, on Saturday and abducted seven children and four adults, are demanding N110 million ransom.

One of the victims told BBC News that the gunmen were demanding N10 million on each of the 11 victims.

Meanwhile, the owner of the orphanage said the police have warned that comments should not be made on the issue.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has vowed to rescue those kidnapped at the orphanage. According to the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yusuf Mariam, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), since the incident happened on Saturday, the force has launched strategic operations to rescue the people that were kidnapped and arrest the perpetrators.

“We have launched strategic operations to rescue them and arrest the perpetrators,” she said.

The gunmen went away with the security guard of the home, Joseph Mathew; two housewives – Rukaiyyat Salihu, Suwaiba Momoh; and Momoh Jomih, who reside behind the orphanage.
 
Reports have names of the orphans abducted as Elizabeth Andrew, Dayo Udeh, Jacob Ukpas, Melody Ijeh, Bernard Itim, Isaac Mathew and Laruba Emmanuel. 

A resident of the area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said about 1a.m. on Saturday, the gunmen came in large number with sophisticated weapons and reportedly forced the gate open, went to the rooms of the orphans and took seven of them away at gunpoint.

Mohammed Nurudeen, whose wife was taken away by the gunmen, said he was sleeping when they forcefully opened the door and whisked his wife away.

Nurudeen, who was shot by one of the kidnappers, said the gunmen spared him after they discovered that he was bleeding profusely due to the gunshot.

Previous article: Buhari orders agency to begin local manufacture of helicopter
Next article: One killed, six arrested as police, Shi'ites clash in Abuja
