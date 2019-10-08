Unknown gunmen have abducted nine persons in Pegi, a community in Kuje Area Council, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The attackers were said to have ambushed their victims, including a 12-year-old boy around 8 p.m. on Monday, while returning home.

The gunmen, who were dressed in military camouflage reportedly shot and injured one person before taking away nine others.

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association, Mr Taiwo Aderibigbe, said the attackers also shot at two vehicles including the driver of a pick-up van who sustained injuries.

He added that the victim had been taken to a hospital and the incident reported to the police.

When contacted, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said he was on his way to the community.



