Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Abuja

Police set to rescue kidnapped priest in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has launched a manhunt to trail and apprehend the abductors of a Catholic priest,...
Court orders sale of Ndume’s property in Abuja to raise N500m bail bond

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, remanded the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, in Kuje prison, following his...
Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Abuja

Miriam Yusuf, spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, confirmed the incident. Yusuf urged residents of the nation’s capital to...
Amaechi apologies for Abuja-Kaduna train breakdown

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has apologised to Nigerians for the breakdown on the Abuja-Kaduna rail locomotives which occurred between November 18...
Miriam Yusuf, spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, confirmed the incident.

Yusuf urged residents of the nation’s capital to be calm and report any suspicious movements they observed to the police.

She said, “The Commissioner of Police FCT, Bala Ciroma, has launched a manhunt to trail and apprehend the suspects.

“While urging residents to be security conscious and promptly report all suspicious movements, the command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.”

How Nigeria Will Exit Recession, By FG

ALTHOUGH Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Fin- ance, Budget and National Planning, is optimistic that Nigeria will soon exit the current recession,...
Again, security operatives disperse IMN protesters in Abuja

Polo action at the 2020 National Carnival polo tournament in Abuja

Abuja Raid – ‘Our Abductors Left Us in the Bush, Took...

FG Evacuates 72 Stranded Nigerian Ladies from Lebanon