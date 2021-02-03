Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Gunmen Kidnap Father Of Abuja Council Chair, Two Others

EFCC arrests 19 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said its operatives have arrested 19 suspects for Internet-related offences.
NIGERIA: Abuja to join WEF Global Partnership for Plastics Action

The fight against plastic waste pollution could be strengthened in Nigeria. The West African country plans to join the Global Partnership for Plastics Action.
Gunmen Kidnap Father Of Abuja Council Chair, Two Others

Police in Abuja, on Tuesday, confirmed the abduction of John Makama, father of Bwari Area Council Chairman, John Gabaya.
NDLEA raids drug spots in Abuja, arrest 14

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has raided a number of drug spots in Abuja, where 14 persons including three men were arrested.
Police in Abuja, on Tuesday, confirmed the abduction of John Makama, father of Bwari Area Council Chairman, John Gabaya.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the divisional police officer (DPO) in charge of Bwari Police Station, Biodun Makanjuola, said the incident took place around 1 am on Tuesday, adding that the police were still gathering details of what actually happened.

Makanjuola said the victim was kidnapped alongside his two siblings, adding that the police were strategising on how to rescue them unhurt.

A family member of Makama, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen stormed the home of the victim and shot sporadically into the air.

The source said the gunmen initially seized Makama, his wife, simply referred to as “Mama’’, and two others, but released his after her husband’s plea.

According to the source, the kidnappers left a contact number to reach them, and had already requested for an undisclosed amount to be paid as ransom before the victims would be released.

Previous articleNDLEA raids drug spots in Abuja, arrest 14
Next articleNIGERIA: Abuja to join WEF Global Partnership for Plastics Action
