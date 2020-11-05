Gunmen kidnap woman, shoot husband in Abuja

Suspected kidnappers yesterday abducted a middle-aged woman, Mrs. Grace Ameh, after shooting her husband after the gunmen invaded the couple’s residence at Gwagwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

A source said: “Mrs. Grace Ameh was abducted. Her husband who was at home with her was shot by the gunmen. However, he has been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. We need help against these kidnappers and men of the underworld. Government should do something fast to avoid further crisis”.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mariam Yusuf, confirmed the incident. He said police officers were on the move to rescue the victim and apprehend the perpetrators.

MEANWHILE, gunmen also launched a fresh attack on Rigachikun community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a pregnant woman, Aisha Sadiq. The incident happened on Monday.

The kidnappers shot the victim during a gun duel with security operatives. The kidnappers, however, succeeded in escaping with the victim’s husband.

It was gathered that Aisha Sadiq was rushed to hospital but later died. “The women were pregnant and about to give birth before the ugly incident,” a source said, adding that the kidnappers were yet to contact the family for ransom.