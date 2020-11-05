Thursday, November 5, 2020

Gunmen kidnap woman, shoot husband in Abuja

Chelsea 3-0 Rennes: Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham on target in convincing Champions League win

Timo Werner scored two penalties as Chelsea made it three wins on the bounce without conceding when easing past 10-man Rennes 3-0.
FG committed to ending estimated billing –Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has restated his regime's commitment to ending estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria.
Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side suffer first Champions League defeat

Manchester United's woes took a turn for the worse as Istanbul Basaksehir punished shambolic defending to inflict a 2-1 first Champions League...
#ENDSARS: FG's panel commences sitting in Abuja

The Independent Investigative Panel (IPP) on human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other Units of the Nigeria...
Suspected kidnappers yesterday abducted a middle-aged woman, Mrs. Grace Ameh, after shooting her husband after the gunmen invaded the couple’s residence at Gwagwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

A source said: “Mrs. Grace Ameh was abducted. Her husband who was at home with her was shot by the gunmen. However, he has been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. We need help against these kidnappers and men of the underworld. Government should do something fast to avoid further crisis”.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mariam Yusuf, confirmed the incident. He said police officers were on the move to rescue the victim and apprehend the perpetrators.
MEANWHILE, gunmen also launched a fresh attack on Rigachikun community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a pregnant woman, Aisha Sadiq. The incident happened on Monday.

The kidnappers shot the victim during a gun duel with security operatives. The kidnappers, however, succeeded in escaping with the victim’s husband.

It was gathered that Aisha Sadiq was rushed to hospital but later died. “The women were pregnant and about to give birth before the ugly incident,” a source said, adding that the kidnappers were yet to contact the family for ransom.

