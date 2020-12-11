Gunmen Kill 16 Kano Indigenes Along Abuja-Kaduna Road

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Gunmen on Wednesday killed 16 Kano indigenes along Kano-Abuja road.

The incident occurred when the indigenes were travellling from Abuja to Kano.

The 16 indigenes, who were from Dambatta Local Government Area of the state, were in a private vehicle when they were attacked by the gunmen.

Kano State Governor, Mr Abdullah Umar Ganduje, while reacting to the killings, expressed shock at the gruesome murder of the business tycoons.

In a condolence message signed by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Abba Anwar and made available to THISDAY in Kano yesterday, Ganduje expressed shock over the development.

“We were shocked with the bad news of the death of 16 Dambatta indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna highway, who were travelling from Abuja to Kano, as a result of an attack from unidentified gunmen.

“The news is devastating and frustrating. We commiserate with the families of the deceased, the people of Dambatta Local Ggovernment, and the people of Kano State.

“May Allah accept their martyrdom and may He punish all the perpetrators of this heinous act. There is nothing more shocking than this. We urge people to pray fervently for the reposed souls. And we pray that may Allah give their families the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano State, I am condoling with the families of the deceased and the people of Dambatta Local Government, over this tragedy. May Allah forgive all their wrongdoings and reward their good deeds,” he prayed.