The police have dispersed a procession of members of the banned Islamic Movement of Nigeria who trooped out to call for the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The protest started on Sultan Abubakar Road at about 1:55 p.m. Friday.

The protesters in their numbers hoisted two flags, one red and the other black, with the chant: “Labaika yah Hussein. Free Zakzaky”, loosely translated as “Welcome you Hussein. Free Zakzaky”.

Hussein is seen by the Shi’ites as their first imam.

As the protesters marched, a team of police officers followed behind, shooting in the air and firing tear gas canisters.

Soon, the procession of protesters thinned out, with members blending with other Muslim worshipers returning from Friday jummat prayer.