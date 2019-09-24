At the end of a busy first day of engagements, Meghan Markle,a self-described foodie, had a chance to sample an assortment of South African foods. It was a light-hearted end to a serious day, which also saw Meghan and Prince Harry visit Nyanga township to talk about gender-based violence. On Monday afternoon, the couple visited the District 6 Museum in Cape Town to learn more about the history of apartheid. The museum exists to tell the story of the tens of thousands of South Africans who were forced to leave the urban neighborhood during that violent period of the country’s history, and to to share the traditional fare and home cooking that have helped bring the community back together. After seeing an interactive map explaining the history of the area, the couple viewed music and cultural exhibits, accompanied by an artist, a jazz musician, and some of the area’s former residents.

The museum’s director, Bonita Bennett, described the visit as emotional and at points overwhelming for the duchess, who is visiting South Africa for the first time. It was quite emotional because it was very people centered,” Bennett said. “We heard ex-residents talking about where they used to live, what the experience was like, and how they are still living with displacement, and how we are trying to move away from that. They spoke to people who had returned to the community.”

One of the highlights of the museum visit was the opportunity to sample local delicacies, such as a tomato casserole and porring, a pudding made from potato, cream and vanilla, which Harry and Meghan seemed to enjoy. “We wanted to give them a good experience of the music, the tastes, the smells of District 6, and it was a chance for them to meet some of the different generations from the area,” Bennett said.

From the museum, the couple carried out a brief walkabout to the nearby Homecoming Center, stopping to talk to well-wishers who waited in line for several hours to meet them. Cleo Freislaar, another employee of the museum was impressed by Meghan’s down-to-earth nature. “Meghan was happy to have photos taken—she wasn’t at all exclusive,” she said. “She engaged with the people waiting outside, and she took a teddy bear home for Archie.”

Among the people they met was local artist Adrien Mallel, who presented the Duke with a portrait. “I’ve been waiting to give it to him for ages,” she said after speaking to the couple. “He said ‘Is that a gift?’ and when I told him it was for him, he said, ‘Wow!’ I’m so thrilled he liked it. Meghan was quite emotional about it, and I told her I loved the work they were doing and that it is so important. She thanked me and was very genuine.”

Meghan brought a copy of her cookbook, Together, to share with the Homecoming Center, and exchanged it for one of theirs. Once she makes it back to Windsor, she’ll be able to make porring for herself.

Vanity fair