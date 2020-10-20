Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood among Man United players left at home

Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood are among five Manchester United players not to have travelled for their Champions League opener against Paris Saint-Germain.

Defender Eric Bailly and midfielder Jesse Lingard are also missing with injuries in a blow for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ahead of the Group H clash at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

New signing from PSG Cavani is not fit enough to play, having only trained with his team-mates for the first time on Sunday following a mandatory 14-day coronavirus quarantine after arriving in the UK – but he is in contention for Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, will captain the team in the absence of Maguire, manager Solskjaer has confirmed, after the England centre-back had made a step back to his best with a goal in the 4-1 win over Newcastle over the weekend.

“We hope the players won’t be away for too long. Edinson needs a few more days training before we can think about the weekend,” Solskjaer said in Paris on Monday. “Hopefully the same with Harry, Eric and Mason as well, but we’re not sure about that.”

Regarding Greenwood’s injury, Solskjaer said: “It’s just a niggle. As young as he is, we don’t want to take any chances with him. Hopefully by the weekend, he’ll be fine again.”

Solksjaer also commented on his decision to leave first-team players Sergio Romero, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo out of his squad for the Champions League group stage.

He said: “We had 25 to put on the list. Phil has been injured, Marcos has been injured and away from the team for a long time and Sergio has not come back to us yet.

“When we had to put the list in, we put the available players on.”