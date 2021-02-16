HE HAS SPOKEN!! Jurgen Klopp Finally Speaks On Dumping Liverpool After Poor Form

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

theabujatimes

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken out on some talk of him quitting his job as manager at Anfield.

The German tactician’s future has surprisingly come into some doubt after a disastrous dip in form from his side, who have now lost three Premier League games in a row after a 3-1 defeat at Leicester City at the weekend.

Klopp is surely safe in the Liverpool job for as long as he wants it, though it’s worth noting that he’s also going through a difficult time in his personal life after his mother Elisabeth recently died.

Liverpool fans will be relieved to hear, however, that the former Borussia Dortmund boss insists he does not need a break and he isn’t going anywhere…

Klopp on rumours about quitting #LFC

“I don’t need a break. Yes, privately I had a tough time… but we always deal with it as a family. I’m 53. I worked in football since 20. I can split things. I can switch off. I don’t carry things around”

See the quote above from Richard Buxton, who says Klopp was asked about the rumours at his press conference today, only to shut them down, insisting he can split his personal life from his job.

LFC supporters will now just hope their manager can find some way of turning things around after such a poor run of form in recent games that surely ends any hope they had of retaining their title.

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
