The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, is giving an update on COVID-19 after Nigeria recorded the first death as a result of the disease.

The press briefing is ongoing at the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This comes hours after the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country rose to 36.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed the new figure after announcing that six new cases had been confirmed.

According to the health agency, this is the latest update on the disease as of 10:35am on March 23, 2020.

A breakdown of the figure showed that three cases were confirmed in Lagos, and two cases in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while one case was confirmed in Edo State.

States Numbers States Numbers Abuja FCT 6 Abia 0 Adamawa 0 Akwa Ibom 0 Anambra 0 Bauchi 0 Bayelsa 0 Benue 0 Borno 0 Cross River 0 Delta 0 Ebonyi 0 Enugu 0 Edo 1 Ekiti 1 Gombe 0 Imo 0 Jigawa 0 Kaduna 0 Kano 0 Katsina 0 Kebbi 0 Kogi 0 Kwara 0 Lagos 25 Nasarawa 0 Niger 0 Ogun 2 Ondo 0 Osun 0 Oyo 1 Plateau 0 Rivers 0 Sokoto 0 Taraba 0 Yobe 0 Zamfara 0