The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, is giving an update on COVID-19 after Nigeria recorded the first death as a result of the disease.

The press briefing is ongoing at the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This comes hours after the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country rose to 36.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed the new figure after announcing that six new cases had been confirmed.

According to the health agency, this is the latest update on the disease as of 10:35am on March 23, 2020.

A breakdown of the figure showed that three cases were confirmed in Lagos, and two cases in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while one case was confirmed in Edo State.

StatesNumbers    StatesNumbers
Abuja FCT6Abia0
Adamawa0Akwa Ibom0
Anambra0Bauchi0
Bayelsa0Benue0
Borno0Cross River0
Delta0Ebonyi0
Enugu0Edo1
Ekiti1Gombe0
Imo0Jigawa0
Kaduna0Kano0
Katsina0Kebbi0
Kogi0Kwara0
Lagos25Nasarawa0
Niger0Ogun2
Ondo0Osun0
Oyo1Plateau0
Rivers0Sokoto0
Taraba0Yobe0
Zamfara0
