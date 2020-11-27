Friday, November 27, 2020

‘Hello Brother’ My Most Important Song Ever Released-Omah Lay

Since his breakthrough in the Nigeria’s music industry and having been declared B.E.T’s Amplified International artiste for November, the sensational musician, Omah Lay has revealed his most favourite song.

Omah Lay was a guest on B.E.T Amplified International UK on the 20th of November 2020 in an interview, expressed that his musical influences are Drake, Post Malone, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido and others.

“My most important song ever released is ’Hello Brother’ because of the place where I found myself at the time. I come from a city where there were a lot of crises, violence, people killing each other, and stuffs so my song ‘Hello Brother’ was like me reaching out to not just my city but the world, it was me reaching out from my heart to everyone in the world that yo! you are my brother, despite the colour or anything, you are still my brother and I love you. So I think that’s actually my favorite song still.

During the interview, Omah Lay also revealed his plans for 2021 and what the fans should expect from his upcoming releases. In his words:

“ I could list a thousand things that I could like to accomplish in 2021 but still, I will just let it fly because I don’t want to put a limit to what I want to accomplish. But one thing is for sure, I’m coming for my Grammy Award. You should expect more of me, like a lot more of me because this is me telling my stories all the time, so expect more of my story.

