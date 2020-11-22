Help, Abuja electricity DISCO is extorting us!

Sir: It is unfortunate to have dishonest people in the power sector and by extension, in the leadership positions in Nigeria. No matter the protest and the demonstration of anger against their evils, they must always find another way to loot, steal, extort, scam and even kill. What a country!

Before now, Nigerians cried out against the estimated billings for the electricity consumption imposed on them by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and other Electricity Distribution Companies in Nigeria. It was indeed an act of stealing, extortion and simply evil that needed to be killed to prevent its escalation.

Now, the Electricity Distribution Companies, especially the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company AECD is giving metres to her customers, and even to those who can’t afford to buy. The officials of the AEDC are going round Abuja, installing metres to houses and claiming they are doing so to ensure people pay for only the electricity they consume since the estimated billings were seemed to be cheating and were condemned.

Therefore, one may think it is a welcome development but this is a planned and a systematic way of aggravating the initial cheating and extortion.

It will interest you to know that a recharge of N5,100 lasts for only one to two weeks even when you avoid the use of heater, pressing iron and other things that consume much power. However, in a situation where after recharging with that amount, heater is used, air-conditioner and so on, the one or two weeks become only two or three days.

Why can’t those in positions of leadership and authority in the country for once do something that would put smile on the faces of Nigerians; something that will be devoid of corruption; something that will alleviate the sufferings of the masses; something that will be a sacrifice for the people; something that will make people applaud them; something that will bring joy, peace and celebration?

We must again, rise in unity and condemn the already spotted evil in the power sector to prevent its escalation.

By Awunah Pius Terwase, Mpape,Abuja.