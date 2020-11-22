Sunday, November 22, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Help, Abuja electricity DISCO is extorting us!

Must read

Sports

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona: Carrasco capitalises on Ter Stegen error

theabujatimes
Barcelona could not recover from an awful Marc-Andre ter Stegen mistake as they lost at Atletico Madrid. Marc-Andre ter...
Read more
Sports

Jose Mourinho: Tottenham players were amazing, we beat Man City on strategy

theabujatimes
Jose Mourinho said his "amazing" Tottenham beat Manchester City on strategy as a vintage show from the Portuguese boss sent his side...
Read more
Sports

Frank Lampard salutes ‘top-class’ Timo Werner after Chelsea win at Newcastle

theabujatimes
Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise after the German starred in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James'...
Read more
Trending

Nigerian Army gives update on Abuja-Kaduna road

theabujatimes
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that recent media reports that motorists had abandoned the Abuja-Kaduna highway because of insecurity are misleading.
Read more
theabujatimes

Sir: It is unfortunate to have dishonest people in the power sector and by extension, in the leadership positions in Nigeria. No matter the protest and the demonstration of anger against their evils, they must always find another way to loot, steal, extort, scam and even kill. What a country!

Before now, Nigerians cried out against the estimated billings for the electricity consumption imposed on them by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and other Electricity Distribution Companies in Nigeria. It was indeed an act of stealing, extortion and simply evil that needed to be killed to prevent its escalation.

Now, the Electricity Distribution Companies, especially the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company AECD is giving metres to her customers, and even to those who can’t afford to buy. The officials of the AEDC are going round Abuja, installing metres to houses and claiming they are doing so to ensure people pay for only the electricity they consume since the estimated billings were seemed to be cheating and were condemned.

Therefore, one may think it is a welcome development but this is a planned and a systematic way of aggravating the initial cheating and extortion.

It will interest you to know that a recharge of N5,100 lasts for only one to two weeks even when you avoid the use of heater, pressing  iron and other things that consume much power. However, in a situation where after recharging with that amount, heater is used, air-conditioner and so on, the one or two weeks become only two or three days.

Why can’t those in positions of leadership and authority in the country for once do something that would put smile on the faces of Nigerians; something that will be devoid of corruption; something that will alleviate the sufferings of the masses; something that will be a sacrifice for the people; something that will make people applaud them; something that will bring joy, peace and celebration?

We must again, rise in unity and condemn the already spotted evil in the power sector to prevent its escalation.

By Awunah Pius Terwase, Mpape,Abuja.

Previous articleLibyan soldiers complete Turkish army training
Next articleNigerian Army gives update on Abuja-Kaduna road
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Nigerian Army gives update on Abuja-Kaduna road

theabujatimes
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that recent media reports that motorists had abandoned the Abuja-Kaduna highway because of insecurity are misleading.
Read more
Trending

Abuja Motor fair to rev auto sector, promote autogas policy

theabujatimes
THE 21st edition of the Abuja International Motor Fair is targeted towards revving activities and further boosting investments in the sector, which...
Read more
Trending

WFP begins distribution of food, cash in Abuja

theabujatimes
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has begun the distribution of cash and food to vulnerable people in Abuja.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona: Carrasco capitalises on Ter Stegen error

theabujatimes
Barcelona could not recover from an awful Marc-Andre ter Stegen mistake as they lost at Atletico Madrid. Marc-Andre ter...
Read more
Sports

Jose Mourinho: Tottenham players were amazing, we beat Man City on strategy

theabujatimes
Jose Mourinho said his "amazing" Tottenham beat Manchester City on strategy as a vintage show from the Portuguese boss sent his side...
Read more
Sports

Frank Lampard salutes ‘top-class’ Timo Werner after Chelsea win at Newcastle

theabujatimes
Frank Lampard singled out Timo Werner for special praise after the German starred in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James'...
Read more
Trending

Nigerian Army gives update on Abuja-Kaduna road

theabujatimes
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that recent media reports that motorists had abandoned the Abuja-Kaduna highway because of insecurity are misleading.
Read more
Trending

Help, Abuja electricity DISCO is extorting us!

theabujatimes
Sir: It is unfortunate to have dishonest people in the power sector and by extension, in the leadership positions in Nigeria. No...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Petrol, electricity: Labour lists conditions to halt strike

NGO takes child sexual violence campaign to Abuja community

NJC recommends appointment of 22 judges

Lagos unveils smart meter initiative