Sunday, January 24, 2021

Herdsmen: Buhari Deploys "Tactical" Police Team from Abuja To Conduct Assessment Of Oyo Violence

Herdsmen: Buhari Deploys “Tactical” Police Team from Abuja To Conduct Assessment Of Oyo Violence

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has deployed a police tactical team to assess the damages caused by the Friday clash between youths and Fulani...
Abuja Cultural Market Creates 2,500 Jobs – NCAC DG

theabujatimes
The director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has said the council is ready to create...
Sule commissions remodeled Nasarawa Governor’s lodge in Abuja

theabujatimes
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule,  has commissioned the remodeled Nasarawa Governor’s Lodge, in Asokoro, Abuja. Commissioning the building during a...
INEC Chairman Sued In Abuja Over Assets Declaration

theabujatimes
AFederal High Court in Abuja has been asked to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau to produce the assets' declaration form, belonging...
President Muhammadu Buhari has deployed a police tactical team to assess the damages caused by the Friday clash between youths and Fulani herdsmen in  Ibarapa North area Oyo State.

A top official of the Nigerian Police told SaharaReporters on Saturday.

The source said the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, had been asked to lead the delegation of the police tactical team to Igangan to ascertain the level of damages to the settlement of the Seriki Fulani of Oyo State. 

The source said the team would meet stakeholders and traditional rulers to assess the extent of damage done to the village.

According to the source, Governor Seyi Makinde has been asked to send a delegation to Igangan alongside the federal government delegation.

Our source revealed that the full report of the development is expected to be submitted to the Nigerian government.  

The source said; “I think the major issue is the fact that the Federal Government is suspecting political influence in the matter involving Hausa-Fulani and the farmer clashes in Oyo State. But everything will be clear when the committee completes its investigation.

“I am going to be part of the investigation. I believe the necessary steps would be taken after the investigation. We are not saying anyone is guilty, but we shall see after the Investigation.”

Abuja Cultural Market Creates 2,500 Jobs – NCAC DG

theabujatimes
The director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has said the council is ready to create...
Sule commissions remodeled Nasarawa Governor’s lodge in Abuja

theabujatimes
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule,  has commissioned the remodeled Nasarawa Governor’s Lodge, in Asokoro, Abuja. Commissioning the building during a...
INEC Chairman Sued In Abuja Over Assets Declaration

theabujatimes
AFederal High Court in Abuja has been asked to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau to produce the assets' declaration form, belonging...
Herdsmen: Buhari Deploys “Tactical” Police Team from Abuja To Conduct Assessment Of Oyo Violence

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has deployed a police tactical team to assess the damages caused by the Friday clash between youths and Fulani...
Abuja Cultural Market Creates 2,500 Jobs – NCAC DG

theabujatimes
The director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has said the council is ready to create...
Sule commissions remodeled Nasarawa Governor’s lodge in Abuja

theabujatimes
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule,  has commissioned the remodeled Nasarawa Governor’s Lodge, in Asokoro, Abuja. Commissioning the building during a...
INEC Chairman Sued In Abuja Over Assets Declaration

theabujatimes
AFederal High Court in Abuja has been asked to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau to produce the assets' declaration form, belonging...
Brendand Rodgers Backs Iheanacho To Replace Jamie Vardy At Leicester City (See What He Said)

theabujatimes
Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, has backed Kelechi Iheanacho to step up in Jamie Vardy’s absence. Vardy is...
