Sunday, December 13, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

High food prices’ll persist for months, say farmers

Must read

Sports

Transfer: I am ‘1,000% involved’, committed to Man United, says Pogba

Webmaster
Paul Pogba claimed he remains fully committed to Manchester United despite his agent stating he is “unhappy” at Old Trafford and looking...
Read more
Sports

Oshoala scores hat-trick in Barca 7-0 win

theabujatimes
Asisat Oshoala scored a hat-trick on Saturday as Barcelona Femenino continued their good run with a thumping 7-0 win over Valencia Femenino...
Read more
Life & Arts

I’m not afraid to admit I’m sexy –Niyola

theabujatimes
Eniola Akinbo, better known as Niyola, is no doubt a talented vocalist. The former Empire Mates Entertainment-signed artiste has also said she...
Read more
Business

High food prices’ll persist for months, say farmers

theabujatimes
The high cost of food items across the country will linger for months due to the effects of insecurity and the COVID-19...
Read more
theabujatimes

The high cost of food items across the country will linger for months due to the effects of insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic on food production, Nigerian farmers have said.

According to them, the production of food had dropped and this has further escalated the prices of agricultural commodities nationwide.

Speaking under the aegis of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, the food producers said the hike in prices of agricultural produce, as confirmed by the National Bureau of Statistics, would persist for a while.

The NBS had confirmed the high cost of food in its Selected Food Prices Watch report, where it stated that the price of rice appreciated in September.

“The average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased year-on-year by 39.07 per cent and month-on-month by 2.87 per cent to N516.13 in September 2020 from N501.71 in August 2020,” the bureau stated.

The National President, AFAN, Kabir Ibrahim, told our correspondent that although the harsh impact of COVID-19 on food production was global, the insecurity in Nigeria made it worse in the country.

He said, “It is normal to have escalating prices when there is slight shortage. The effect of COVID-19, flooding and insecurity on food production is bringing up its head and that is why we are having this concern.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is global. Even in the US, there is an article that revealed that there is currently cases of shoplifting and about 54 million people are going to be hungry.”

Ibrahim added, “So in Nigeria, we believe that the high food prices will be there for some months, except if security is enhanced and our people are able to do dry season farming.

“The dry season farming will be to augment the raining season farming that we have done. Without that, we will still have soaring prices.”

The AFAN president further noted that the harsh economy would not support the purchase of farm produce by government for storage in national silos, in case the government intended to buy agricultural commodities.

He explained that any move to make such purchase would further worsen inflation, adding that this had made the situation more precarious.

Previous articleIt’s insulting to say I’m acting on behalf of Tinubu — Ex-APC vice chairman, Eta
Next articleI’m not afraid to admit I’m sexy –Niyola
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Coalition wants 35 percent agric budget for female farmers

theabujatimes
Small Scale Women Farmers Organisation in Nigeria (SWOFON) has called on governments and stakeholders to replace the use of old farming tools...
Read more
Business

15 million to benefit from commercialisation of biofortified crops

theabujatimes
About 15 million Nigerians are expected to benefit from the Commercialisation of Biofortified Crops (CBC) project launched to improve diet quality and...
Read more
Business

Apapa gridlock: Beyond the rhetoric of bad roads

theabujatimes
Importers, clearing agents and truck owners have expressed concerns over the worsening gridlock on port access road at the Tin Can Island...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Transfer: I am ‘1,000% involved’, committed to Man United, says Pogba

Webmaster
Paul Pogba claimed he remains fully committed to Manchester United despite his agent stating he is “unhappy” at Old Trafford and looking...
Read more
Sports

Oshoala scores hat-trick in Barca 7-0 win

theabujatimes
Asisat Oshoala scored a hat-trick on Saturday as Barcelona Femenino continued their good run with a thumping 7-0 win over Valencia Femenino...
Read more
Life & Arts

I’m not afraid to admit I’m sexy –Niyola

theabujatimes
Eniola Akinbo, better known as Niyola, is no doubt a talented vocalist. The former Empire Mates Entertainment-signed artiste has also said she...
Read more
Business

High food prices’ll persist for months, say farmers

theabujatimes
The high cost of food items across the country will linger for months due to the effects of insecurity and the COVID-19...
Read more
Politics

It’s insulting to say I’m acting on behalf of Tinubu — Ex-APC vice chairman, Eta

theabujatimes
A former National Vice Chairman (South South) of the All Progressives Congress, Hilliard Eta, speaks with JOHN ALECHENU about his expulsion...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Africa’s Largest Oil Refinery Opens Next Year

Qatar Airways Resumes Flight Into Nigeria

Reps Demand Details Of NNPC Expenditure, JV Cash Calls, Others

Flour Mills Nigeria Grows Profit by 17% to N4.9 Billion