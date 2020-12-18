Friday, December 18, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Holders Madrid to Play Athletic in Super Cup Last Four

Must read

Trending

Leaders of Herdsmen Killing Benue People Are In Abuja, Federal Government Knows Them – Governor Ortom

theabujatimes
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday, said the leaders of the gun-wielding herdsmen carrying out killings and violence in his...
Read more
Trending

Residents fear attack over palliatives stored in Abuja house linked to Dogara

theabujatimes
Some residents of Seguela Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, have expressed fears of a possible attack by hoodlums following the decision of a...
Read more
Trending

PDP leaders join protest in Abuja

theabujatimes
Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined some protesting women and youths in Abuja to...
Read more
Trending

Secondus leads PDP Abuja protest against kidnap of Katsina students

theabujatimes
National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus on Thursday led other members of the party to stage a peaceful...
Read more
theabujatimes

LaLiga champions Real Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao while Barcelona will play Real Sociedad in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals next month, Spain’s football federation announced on Thursday.

Holders Madrid and Athletic will meet on January 14 in Malaga a day after Barca’s fixture with Sociedad in Cordoba, with the final in Sevilla on January 17.

Last season’s Spanish Cup final between Basque sides Athletic and Sociedad has been postponed to next April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last term’s Super Cup final was held in Saudi Arabia in the first holding of its new four-team format.

Interestingly, both Real Madrid and Barcelona defeated the same teams they have been paired against in the Super Cup this week respectively.

Barcelona reignited their La Liga title push on Wednesday when they came back from a goal down to defeat Real Sociedad 2-1, with veteran defender and goal scorer Jordi Alba claiming it was the team’s “best game of the season”.

The win allowed Barcelona to move six points off the top of the table whereas defeat meant Sociedad lost their spot as leaders to be replaced by Atletico Madrid.

However, Barca did it the hard way. Sociedad, without a point at Barcelona in 25 years, took the lead through Willian Jose in the 26th minute.

Spanish international Alba levelled four minutes later with Frenkie de Jong adding the second just before the break.

“It was our best game of the season. We came into it knowing very well what we had to do,” said left-back Alba.

“We put pressure on them, especially in the first half.

“Tonight I saw a very good Barca. We are happy with the attitude. We knew how to suffer. This should give us more confidence for the rest of La Liga as there are a lot of games left.”

Under-siege Barca coach Ronald Koeman played in the team which last yielded a home point to Sociedad in 1995.

The Dutchman was fearing the worst when Willian Jose scored with his right foot from close range after a Portu corner.

Alba’s equaliser arrived on the half-hour mark after a fine interchange of passes between Antoine Griezmann and Pedri.

French star Griezmann hit the bar six minutes later after taking the ball past Sociedad keeper Alex Remiro.

De Jong then gave Barca a 42nd-minute lead with a right-foot drive for his first goal since February.

The goal, however, was only allowed after a VAR consultation for a possible offside.

Griezmann had back-to-back chances to increase the lead early in the second period.

Lionel Messi required treatment on a calf injury as the second half wound down before Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied Willian Jose from long range and then Alexander Isak.

Earlier on Tuesday, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed Karim Benzema as the best centre-forward in French history after his match-winning double against Athletic Bilbao put them into third place, level on points with Atletico and Sociedad.

Previous articleFG targets 1.8m jobs, to build 300,000 houses
Next articleAyeta: The digital toolkit that protects your human right
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Lewandowski, Bronze win FIFA Best Awards

theabujatimes
Klopp named best coach as Son Heung-min wins Puskas AwardBayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski, beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to be...
Read more
Sports

Allardyce Returns To Premier League After West Brom Sack Bilic

theabujatimes
West Brom have announced Sam Allardyce as the club’s new head coach after sacking Slaven Bilic just one day after their impressive draw against...
Read more
Sports

Bilic Sacked By Premier League Strugglers West Brom

theabujatimes
Slaven Bilic became the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season when he was sacked by struggling West Bromwich Albion...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Leaders of Herdsmen Killing Benue People Are In Abuja, Federal Government Knows Them – Governor Ortom

theabujatimes
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday, said the leaders of the gun-wielding herdsmen carrying out killings and violence in his...
Read more
Trending

Residents fear attack over palliatives stored in Abuja house linked to Dogara

theabujatimes
Some residents of Seguela Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, have expressed fears of a possible attack by hoodlums following the decision of a...
Read more
Trending

PDP leaders join protest in Abuja

theabujatimes
Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined some protesting women and youths in Abuja to...
Read more
Trending

Secondus leads PDP Abuja protest against kidnap of Katsina students

theabujatimes
National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus on Thursday led other members of the party to stage a peaceful...
Read more
Life & Arts

Fans excited as Laycon gets verified on Twitter

theabujatimes
Fans have taken to social media to celebrate Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, popularly known as ‘Laycon’ for getting...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Tokyo Olympics organisers set to make decision on spectator attendance next...

FIFA backs UEFA Euro 2020 postponement as president Infantino proposes $10m...

Fieldoo Challenge Nigeria Football Scouting Programme Storms Abuja November

Buhari charmed with Osimhen’s up and coming Napoli move, says Ambassador