Wednesday, December 30, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Home draw with Eibar ends Barcelona’s gloomy year on drab note

Must read

Life & Arts

‘I Will Continue To Deliver Hits’, Davido Rants Excessively

theabujatimes
Singer Davido has backtracked his statement about quitting music. The 28-year-old revealed this in a tweet while quoting...
Read more
Trending

Businessman in court over N1.3m fraud in Abuja

theabujatimes
A businessman, Musa Zakari, on Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly defrauding his friend of...
Read more
Trending

PHOTOS: Tears, eulogy as Nda-Isaiah is buried in Abuja

theabujatimes
The remains of the founder/Chairman of the Leadership Group, publishers of Leadership, National Economy and the first Hausa Daily, Leadership Ayau newspapers,...
Read more
Politics

Imo politics, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and quest for power shift

theabujatimes
Elder statesman and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu examines the achievements of Imo Stae Governor Hope Uzodinma, leadership...
Read more
theabujatimes

Barcelona ended a difficult year with another disappointing result as they were held 1-1 at home by struggling Eibar on Tuesday.

The result left Barcelona in sixth place in La Liga, seven points behind Atletico Madrid who have played two fewer matches.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is nursing an ankle injury and watched from the stands.

In his absence Martin Braithwaite took an eighth minute penalty kick, and missed. The Dane did put the ball in the net in the 25th minute but the strike was disallowed.

Although Barcelona dominated possession and took far more shots, Eibar took the lead after 57 minutes. Their captain Kike Garcia pounced after a defensive mistake from Ronald Araujo.

Ousmane Dembele levelled 10 minutes later with a right foot shot but Barcelona could not find the winning goal.

In the other early game, Lucas Ocampo converted an early penalty and Youssef En-Neyri added a second after the break as Sevilla beat visiting Villarreal 2-0. Sevilla moved onto a tie for third with Real Sociedad and Villarreal.

Previous articleRashford tames Wolves to send Man Utd into second
Next articleHope for single African market in 2021 as borders open for AfCFTA
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Rashford tames Wolves to send Man Utd into second

theabujatimes
Marcus Rashford’s deflected strike deep into stoppage time moved Manchester United to within two points of Liverpool at the top of the...
Read more
Sports

English Premier League table after Monday’s matches

theabujatimes
English Premier League table after Monday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 14 9...
Read more
Sports

Giroud scores as Villa hold Chelsea

theabujatimes
Chelsea have been held to a 1-1 draw at home by Aston Villa in the English Premier League on Monday.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Life & Arts

‘I Will Continue To Deliver Hits’, Davido Rants Excessively

theabujatimes
Singer Davido has backtracked his statement about quitting music. The 28-year-old revealed this in a tweet while quoting...
Read more
Trending

Businessman in court over N1.3m fraud in Abuja

theabujatimes
A businessman, Musa Zakari, on Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly defrauding his friend of...
Read more
Trending

PHOTOS: Tears, eulogy as Nda-Isaiah is buried in Abuja

theabujatimes
The remains of the founder/Chairman of the Leadership Group, publishers of Leadership, National Economy and the first Hausa Daily, Leadership Ayau newspapers,...
Read more
Politics

Imo politics, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and quest for power shift

theabujatimes
Elder statesman and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu examines the achievements of Imo Stae Governor Hope Uzodinma, leadership...
Read more
Politics

Court Dismisses PDP’s Unlawful Nomination Suit against Ize-Iyamu

theabujatimes
Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court yesterday dismissed the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES
Falconets Nigeria U-20 team

Falconets: Port Moresby Weather not A Challenge – NFF

Messi desperate to face Ronaldo

Nigeria’s Nneka Ede Buys Portuguese Club.

Gareth Bale: Tottenham sign Real Madrid forward on loan for the...