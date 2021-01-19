Hon. Adedayo Omolafe set to donate health facilities to Health Centers

Hon. Adedayo Omolafe popularly known as “Expensive”has continued with his impressive strides towards advancing the course of his people.

Overtime since his assumption into office as a member of the federal house of Assembly representing Akure South/North, he Lawmaker has diligently seen to the fulfilment of his electoral promises as he firmly believes that public offices are platforms meant to serve the people and protect their interest.

In the health Sector, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe has always made his commitment and dedication towards ensuring that his constituency units are afforded qualitative health care service delivery and as part of his measures to achieving this, the Lawmaker is set to donate a mult-million worth of medical facilities to Health Centers in Akure South/ North constituency units.

The facilities includes several Ambulance which are meant to give health care service delivery in the constituency a huge facelift.

It would also be recalled that the Lawmaker is currently building a health center for his constituency units, the on-going building project is situated at Omoniyi Estate in Akure South Local Government.