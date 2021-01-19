Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Health

Hon. Adedayo Omolafe set to donate health facilities to Health Centers

Headlines

FG releases N10b for COVID-19 vaccine production

theabujatimes
Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made the disclosure during a briefing by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 yesterday in Abuja.
Trending

COVID-19: Schools Witness Low Turnout In Abuja, Partial Compliance With Protocols

theabujatimes
Attendance dropped significantly on Monday in most schools across the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as pupils resumed amidst the second wave of...
Trending

NDLEA intercepts 21.9kg of cocaine at Abuja airport

theabujatimes
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Command, Abuja has intercepted 21.9 kilograms of cocaine.
Trending

Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road Costs N155.4bn, Not N1.2tn, FG Insists

theabujatimes
The federal government has refuted some reports on social media that the contract for the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road, costs a whopping N1.2,...
theabujatimes

Hon. Adedayo Omolafe popularly known as “Expensive”has continued with his impressive strides towards advancing the course of his people.

Overtime since his assumption into office as a member of the federal house of Assembly representing Akure South/North, he Lawmaker has diligently seen to the fulfilment of his electoral promises as he firmly believes that public offices are platforms meant to serve the people and protect their interest.

In the health Sector, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe has always made his commitment and dedication towards ensuring that his constituency units are afforded qualitative health care service delivery and as part of his measures to achieving this, the Lawmaker is set to donate a mult-million worth of medical facilities to Health Centers in Akure South/ North constituency units.

The facilities includes several Ambulance which are meant to give health care service delivery in the constituency a huge facelift.

It would also be recalled that the Lawmaker is currently building a health center for his constituency units, the on-going building project is situated at Omoniyi Estate in Akure South Local Government.

Health

Don’t Flout COVID-19 Protocols – Doctors Appeal To Nigerians

theabujatimes
The Association of Resident Doctors, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (ARD-UITH) chapter, has advised Nigerians against flouting the COVID-19 protocols.
Health

Auditor General queries Health ministry over N4.6b Ebola fund

theabujatimes
The Senate has sustained a query against the Ministry of Health over an alleged mismanagement of N4.6 billion meant to fight the...
Health

Health workers, police to receive first COVID-19 vaccines

theabujatimes
THE Federal Government is lining up 50,000 people, including frontline health workers, the elderly, persons with comorbidity and targeted police and immigration...
Headlines

