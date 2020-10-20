Hoodlums set car mart ablaze in Abuja

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

abujatimes

Suspected hoodlums have set ablaze seven cars at a roadside car mart in Abuja.

The miscreants who were protesting against the blockade of the Apo mechanic village road by #EndSARS protesters on Monday, went berserk and attacked passersby before torching the vehicles.

About seven vehicles were burnt down during the violence which also left some individuals injured.

The FCT police spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation has commenced.

Trouble started when the thugs, who objected to the blockage of the Apo road by the #EndSARS protesters, attacked the activists with sharp objects and also vented their anger on the vehicles parked at the roadside car mart.

A video of the burning cars also went viral on social media.

There were reports that two persons died but this could not be immediately confirmed.

The violence sent panic waves among residents of the area who were caught in the attack.

Security personnel at the scene were said to have failed to stop the rioters from hurting the people.

A resident, Nana Ekanem, in a tweet said she narrowly escaped being hurt, adding that she had to take a back road to avoid the scene.

