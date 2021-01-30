Sunday, January 31, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

House of Reps threatens to arrest, prosecute anyone who fights within its chambers

Must read

Trending

EFCC nabs 10 at Abuja training center for internet fraud

theabujatimes
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday in Abuja arrested 10 suspects for computer-related scams. They were...
Read more
Trending

Abuja Journalist Goes Into Hiding After Death of Sources Linked To Him

theabujatimes
An Abuja-based investigative journalist, Ibanga Isine, has been reportedly forced to go into hiding following death threats to his life over a...
Read more
Trending

FG Considers Another Lockdown In Abuja, Lagos, Plateau

theabujatimes
The federal government hinted yesterday that it was considering targeted lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as Lagos and...
Read more
Trending

Herdsmen: Makinde, Akeredolu Have No Business Going To Abuja To Beg Buhari—Falana

theabujatimes
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has lambasted Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, for visiting President...
Read more
theabujatimes

The House of Representatives has threatened to arrest any member or group of persons who would constitute themselves into a nuisance within the confines of the National Assembly Complex in the future.

The warning was issued in a statement on Friday by the spokesman of the House, Benjamin Kalu who was reacting to a fight that erupted on Thursday in Abuja between members of the oil host communities in the Niger Delta region during a public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

He said that the House was disappointed by the unhealthy development, stressing that the action defiled and desecrated the sanctity of the parliament.

Titled “Re: Scuffle at the Public Hearing of the Petroleum Industry Bill the statement read thus in full: “The House is appalled at the scuffle which broke out between certain participants from the host communities at the public hearing of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), 2020 on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

“The actions of these culprits were contemptuous and constituted a breach of the sanctity of the House. Fortunately, they were immediately escorted out of the building and proceedings continued peacefully for the rest of the hearing.

“This 9th House of Representatives was predicated upon the tenet of nation-building as a joint task and our compliance with the due process of public hearings is a manifestation of our commitment to that tenet. Public hearings are a critical aspect of law-making.

“They are an opportunity to invite views from critical stakeholders on legislative interventions and are not an opportunity for virulent altercations or physical combat. Therefore, the House will not hesitate to ensure the arrest and prosecution of any offender who perpetrates a similar occurrence in the future.

“Within the chambers of this great institution of democracy, and indeed in all parts of Nigeria, we must learn to deliberate and resolve our differences with the grace, dignity and mutual respect that democracy demands.

“The deliberation of the PIB is to provide legal backing and protection for the development of host communities and for the collective good of the nation; a balance of interest between stakeholders of the petroleum sector.

“Therefore, our ability to dissent peacefully and our ability to treat each other with dignity and respect even in the face of disagreement will play a key role in determining the success of one of the ideals for which this legislation is being considered; that grievance can be properly addressed without violence and chaos in our host communities.

“The House remains on track to pass the PIB by April 2021, mindful that the legislation will reinvigorate the petroleum industry and promote economic growth in the host communities and the nation at large,” it concluded.

Previous articleFG Evacuates 424 More Nigerians Stranded in Saudi Arabia
Next articleNNPC partners to build Nigeria’s first methanol processing plant
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

Zakzaky’s wife declines court order for her release to receive treatment for covid-19

theabujatimes
The Kaduna State High Court has vacated an order to release the wife of Sheikh Ibrahim Yakubu El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic...
Read more
Politics

Buhari-Tinubu APC contract will terminate in 2023, says Lamido

theabujatimes
A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) no longer has any unifying factor...
Read more
Politics

INEC and challenges of walking the talk on credible polls

theabujatimes
Apart from announcing that governorship election in Anambra State would hold on November 6, 2021, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

EFCC nabs 10 at Abuja training center for internet fraud

theabujatimes
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday in Abuja arrested 10 suspects for computer-related scams. They were...
Read more
Trending

Abuja Journalist Goes Into Hiding After Death of Sources Linked To Him

theabujatimes
An Abuja-based investigative journalist, Ibanga Isine, has been reportedly forced to go into hiding following death threats to his life over a...
Read more
Trending

FG Considers Another Lockdown In Abuja, Lagos, Plateau

theabujatimes
The federal government hinted yesterday that it was considering targeted lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as Lagos and...
Read more
Trending

Herdsmen: Makinde, Akeredolu Have No Business Going To Abuja To Beg Buhari—Falana

theabujatimes
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has lambasted Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, for visiting President...
Read more
Politics

Zakzaky’s wife declines court order for her release to receive treatment for covid-19

theabujatimes
The Kaduna State High Court has vacated an order to release the wife of Sheikh Ibrahim Yakubu El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Buhari orders $150m withdrawal from NSIA for FAAC disbursement

FG, Labour Talks on Petrol Price Rise End in Stalemate

Budget 2021: Buhari, Osinbajo to spend 3.2bn on travels

CAN faults move to regulate social media