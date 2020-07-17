Nigeria, like most developing countries, is an “information-poor” country. But this notion is already changing due to the vast development and technological advancement by Nigerian Institutions within the country.

Ideally, as a developing country, the rate of growth and development in the aspect of technology requires a lot of factors that encompasses time, technical know-how, adaptation to change and most importantly feasible solutions that meet the actual business needs. It is hoped nevertheless that these challenges will be eliminated with time and the picture drawn in this context, depicts change as a gradual process.

In Nigeria hitherto, Institutions, Businesses and Organizations are in the initial stages of embracing technology that will promote the adoption of cost-saving systems, operational efficiency and increase their performance level. The rapid growth and advancement of Technology have greatly influenced the adoption of technology, by most Nigerian institutions in their daily business processes and operations. The implementation of technological solutions, is beginning to reshape the Nigerian economy, as modern systems are locally developed and adopted in various Nigerian institutions.

This recent development is in-line with Article 9 of the NITDA Guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) that promotes the patronage of indigenous software and technological solutions in the country. A typical company walking down this path is Maybeach Technologies Limited. An indigenous IT company that locally develops all their business solutions in Nigeria and by Nigerians.

This company recently deployed a Management Information System (MIS) that provides E-procurement system and Inventory Management. To track of assets, manage fixed assets, automatic calculation of depreciation, assets retirement, raise purchase orders and many more. Some key users of this system are the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) to manage their resources and overall business processes for efficiency and accountability.