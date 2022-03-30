How To Find Friends on Kik and What’s the Best Kik Friend Finder? (2021)

Kik is one of several text message alternatives that has accumulated quite a following. Kik allows users to communicate with each other, share photos, videos, and GIFs, play games together, and more. One of the app’s core appeals is that, while it’s a smartphone app, you don’t have to give out your number or your Facebook profile in order to connect. You can simply pick a username and from there you can get right to chatting. Not only is Kik a good tool for chatting with people you already know, it’s also a fun place to meet new people. This article will offer instructions on how to set up Kik and meet new friends through the app.

Setting up Kik

Download and install the latest https://besthookupwebsites.org/datehookup-review/ version of Kik for your phone. (You can also get the app straight from the Google Play store or the Apple store.) Sign up to create a username. You’ll need to provide an email address as well as some other information; you can use a fake name and phone number if you wish to protect your privacy, the only account that must be real is the email used to sign up. Select Settings->Privacy and enable “Use Phone Contacts” to add your existing contacts who also use Kik.

However, you don’t have to stop with just your existing friends! There are several ways to add more friends on Kik.

Public groups

One way to find new friends is to use the built-in “Explore Public Groups” feature. This feature should appear at the bottom of your friends list when you’re in the Kik app. Tap on the # (hashtag) and that will open a search page where you can look for whatever topics you’re interested in. Theoretically, these groups are all PG-13, but even a brief search revealed that this rule doesn’t seem to be observed very closely. There are thousands and thousands of groups organized around every topic. Find some topics that are interesting to you, join a group, and you’ll be well on your way to making some new friends.

You can also use Reddit to find new friends on Kik. The subreddit r/KikGroups has over 42,000 active members, and makes it easy to find people online to message with. New submissions for groups come in every couple of hours on average, and the community seems both helpful and friendly. Each group submission comes with the title and topic listed in the invite, along with an age range of people allowed into the group. Some groups seem to list just an 18+ age requirement, while others are more specific, listing ranges like “16 to 22” or “14 to 19.” These might seem a bit broad , but generally, it’s easy to pinpoint an appropriate group for your age. You can use Reddit’s powerful search feature to look for the kinds of groups you find interesting, if wading through an endless stream of group announcements doesn’t appeal.

Meet new people

Don’t want to join a group but still want to meet someone new? Kik will actually do all the work for you! Tap the “Meet New People” bar on the bottom of your friends list, and you’ll be randomly matched with someone else looking to meet new people. The two of you will have 15 minutes to chat, and can add one another as friends at any time if you hit it off.

Kik friend finder websites

If you want to spread your net even wider, there are a number of third-party websites that feature Kik users. The trouble is, most sites are rife with popups, ads, malware or worse. There are also many instances of phishing scams, so while these websites do provide a service, it is very important to remain alert while using them! I was able to find three sites that, while they have ads, appear to be free of obvious malware and seem to have decent user communities.

Kik Friends Finder

Kik Friends Finder is a UK-based friends finder, though it has users from all over the world. The site has an age and country filter which can really help in reducing the clutter of people who you don’t want to match up with. You can meet girls, guys or whatever, flirt, chat, search and more. The site is fast, doesn’t have popups and makes it easy to meet new people and chat.

Kik friends

Kik friends is another simple site that allows you to search for users by gender, or by who is online. Then you can refine your search by age, interest, or image, and go from there. It’s a very simple site with a minimal UI that keeps users front and center.

Kik Usernamesfinder

Kik Usernamesfinder gives the most search options of any of the friends finders I researched, letting you specify the age range, gender, orientation, and country of the profiles you look through. The site also presents results in the order you prefer, whether that’s youngest or oldest users first, most recently submitted profiles, etc.

Those are just four of the many Kik friend finder websites, but they’re less buggy or intrusive than many of the others. Each features thousands of users, so there will definitely be someone online to chat with!

Other Sites

There are other ways to make new friends on Kik. One way is to subscribe to sites like Whisper, and post classified ads there looking for new Kik friends. You can also post ads looking for friends on sites such as Craigslist.

Safety

While anonymity is one of the major draws for people to use Kik, it can also pose some serious danger. It is important to remain alert and responsible at all times when communicating with people over the internet who you do no know in person. Users on Kik can lie about every aspect of themselves on their profile, including age and gender. Use the following tips to ensure your own anonymity and safety while meeting new friends on Kik:

Never give out any personal information to a stranger on the internet. This includes your real name, age, location, photograph, etc.

Never agree to meet with someone you only know from Kik; they could very well not be who they say they are.

Don’t open any emails or other correspondences with attachments from strangers. These could easily be malware or an attempt to learn more of your personal information.

Do you any other suggestions for good ways to make new friends on Kik? Please share them in the comments section below!