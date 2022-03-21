How to Find the Right Bonus For You

Different bonuses work for different people. For example, new players seeking to test new games and casinos with less risk may want to consider free no deposit bonuses. There is even the chance of bagging real cash with some of these offers.

For players looking simply for the largest amounts, you may want to consider welcome deposit bonuses. Whether you collect bonuses in your first deposit or over a number of instalments, this is typically where you will find the greatest bonuses.

For frequent players, you may want to search for casinos offering loyalty bonuses. For example, one huge no deposit poker joining bonus may appear great, but if that’s all you get you may be better off elsewhere. In fact, some providers may offer free betting casino money every month to frequent players.

But before you sign up for free casino money or any other sort of casino bonuses, you need to look for three main factors:

Wagering requirements – If you’re just concerned with a specific game, say slots, check the weighting of that game will contribute towards any play-through requirements. In addition, look for casinos offering exclusive deals for the games you’re interested in. The time frame of the promotion – Will you have just a few days to meet any rules or will you get a whole month? Other terms and conditions – You may get 30 days before you first bonus expires, but only 7 days for any reload bonuses. Also, are there maximum win and withdrawal amounts for non-deposit bonuses?

Hunting for the best casino bonuses can feel like a minefield. So it can help to add a few tips and tricks to your strategy. The most important of which are:

Test drive – Use bonuses to test a game of interest.

Size matters – Select casinos with the largest bonuses.

Expiry times – If your casino bonus comes with a time limit, be sure to use it all.

Think ahead – Exploit bonuses by using them to learn how to play the games you’ll later want to play with real money.

Reputation – Consider the size, age, and reputation of an online casino. Is even a huge bonus worth it if the casino gets poor ratings and offers minimal customer service?

Risk – Don’t be fooled into thinking casino bonuses are a guaranteed way to make money. Keeping any winnings can be particularly challenging due to strict wagering requirements.

What is an Online Casino Bonus?

A casino bonus is a way for online casinos to reward new players for signing up and/or depositing money into their account. There are hundreds of different bonus offers, so make sure you use a service like to find the best deals.

There are many types of bonus offers – deposit offers, no deposit offers, free spins, and many more. We list all kinds of bonuses available to players in your country and explain how they work.

Why Should You Compare Casino Bonuses?

It is essential to compare casino bonus offers for any player looking to maximise returns. Bonus offers may look similar on the surface, but the actual terms and conditions may paint a very different picture. Even though two separate bonuses both offer $100 free to play with, one of them might have much tougher wagering requirements or maximum win limits. Use our bonus list to find the best offers.

Do You Have to Accept a Casino Bonus?

As a result of strict play-through requirements and other tough terms and conditions, some new players may understandably decide casino bonuses simply aren’t worth it. Fortunately, you do not have to accept bonuses.