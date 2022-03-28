How to Identify Fake Tinder Profiles – 2022 Guide

Tinder is the most popular dating site today. It’s a good place for anyone who is looking for a soulmate or true love, but there are also fake profiles and chat bots trying to cheat you out of money, steal your personal information, and cause you emotional damage. If you suspect someone on Tinder is using a fake profile and not who they truly are, follow this guide to check their real identity and protect yourself from romance scams.

Table of contents

How to tell if a Tinder profile is fake

1. Social Catfish

2. Spokeo

3. Google Image Search

Signs of a fake Tinder profile

How to report fake Tinder profiles

Conclusion

How to tell if a Tinder profile is fake

Spotting a fake account isn’t that hard. You just need to choose a efficient people search tool and let it verify your prospective date automatically.

1. Social Catfish

Social Catfish is a professional online dating investigative service. With a comprehensive database of public records and advanced facial recognition technology, it enables you to check someone’s real identity easily. You can run a regular search or search by a photo to uncover hidden personal information.

Covering most dating platforms such as Tinder, Match, POF, etc, Social Catfish is the best tool to help people avoid online dating scams. Below is how to to verify a Tinder profile.

1) Visit the Social Catfish search page and choose a search type. You can enter a Tinder username or upload an image to start searching.

2) It may take a few seconds to complete the search. Once done, unlock the full report and get useful information you need.

2. Spokeo

With billions of public records from Spokeo, you can virtually investigate any dating profiles. By entering his/her Tinder username, you’ll get a full report about the person, including name, age, telephone numbers, address, workplace, criminal records, marital status, and more.

3) Wait for a few seconds. Spokeo will scan across 120+ social sites to match the person you’re looking for and gives you all the available information.

3. Google Image Search

Scammers usually create fake Tinder profiles with the photos scoured online. That makes it possible for you to track someone down by image. Simply take a screenshot of their profile photos, and use Google Images to check the photo source. If it’s a stock image or it’s from a famous person or associated with another name or account that doesn’t match up, you know for sure this Tinder profile is fake.

Signs of a fake Tinder profile

A profile with limited information in their bio but only a few photos is possibly fake. Tinder allows users to write about their occupation or school and describe their personality. But if you can’t find anything from the bio or if the personal details don’t make sense, chances are the profile is not authentic.

Although most users tend to present a perfect Tinder profile, photos that are sexy or perfectly edited should raise your suspicion.

How to report fake Tinder profiles

If you recon reviews found a fake Tinder profile, don’t hesitate to report it to Tinder. You’re helping more users get rid of catfishing or scamming.

1) On the chat page with your match on Tinder, select his/her profile. Then tap the three dots icon at the top right corner.

Conclusion

Tinder is a safe platform, but you need to stay alert while communicating with a stranger. Before you develop a relationship, make sure to do some digging with a professional people search tool like Spokeo or BeenVerified and determine the validity of a person’s Tinder profile. When you feel something fishy, trust your intuition.Remember that it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

By Brinksley Hong

Brinksley is a content writer for Super Easy. As an online shopping addict, she enjoys discovering deals and coupons to save money and sharing them with more readers. She is also obsessed with reading, traveling and music, and has a particular passion for technology and digital marketing.