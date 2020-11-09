Monday, November 9, 2020

HR startup, SeamlessHR, raises seven-figure funding to expand across Africa

theabujatimes

Nigeria’s HR startup SeamlessHR has closed a seven-figure deal as it seeks to expand across other African markets. 

SeamlessHR was one of the 10 Series A African startups featured during the VC4A Venture Showcase at the #AESIS2020 summit held in South Africa last week. SeamlessHR closed the deal with #AESIS2020 participating investors just before the start of the Summit.

The round was led by US-based Lateral Capital and Lagos-based Consonance Investment Managers. Other participating investors included Ingressive Capital and Kenyan-based Enza Capital.

SeamlessHR is a cloud-based HR and payroll SaaS platform that helps African businesses automate all their human resources and payroll activities, from “hire to retire”. It is the first fully integrated end-to-end, cloud-based HR and Payroll SaaS platform in the continent.

The startup was founded in 2013 by Dr Emmanuel Okeleji and Deji Lana and started off as a jobs aggregator platform.

“We have what we can call the first-mover advantage in the enterprise HR cloud SaaS space in Africa. This round of funding will help us consolidate on this advantage and scale operations quickly across the continent.” SeamlessHR CEO, Emmanuel Ekeleji said, describing the investment as the driver of a pan-African expansion for the startup. 

The investment amount is undisclosed but reports indicate that it is likely to be between $1 Million and $9 Million.

Previous articleGovt firm develops 1,400 housing units for workers in Abuja
Next articleCristiano Ronaldo scores but goes off injured as Lazio nick Juventus draw
