Huawei certified top employer in Nigeria

Huawei Technologies Nigeria has emerged one of the top employers in Nigeria.



A statement by The Top Employer Institute said the company received the annual ‘Top Employers Certification Award’ for the second year in a row, in recognition of its exceptional employee practices in Nigeria.



“Huawei sub-Saharan Africa achieved Continental HQ Certification for 2021, after being certified a top employer in four or more countries, which include Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Kenya.



“The Top Employer Institute is a global authority on excellence in people practices. Through the institute’s certification programme, participating companies are annually assessed, surveyed and accredited as leading employers in respect of their human resources practices,” the company explained.



Reacting to the development, Huawei Southern Africa Region HR Director, Chen Yu, said: “Winning the Top Employer Award is in recognition of Huawei’s high standards and commitment to encouraging and empowering our employees to work with the highest commitment and passion. Huawei is committed to creating opportunities for all, so as to build a diverse workforce with a focus on professional development, health and safety, and employee well-being.”

Yu stressed that Huawei is persistently focused on growing the information and communications technology skills of its people, to meet the needs of future digital economy.



“The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the results of its ‘HR Best Practices Audit’ carried out on each organisation after the completion of a highly intense survey. The survey covers topics such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity, change management, performance management, culture and more,” he declared.



Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Top Employers Institute, David Plink, noted, “despite the challenging year we have experienced, Huawei has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace.



“We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme.”