The First Edition of the ‘Meditol Walk Against Malaria’ organized by Evans Ltd, a member of the Ekulo Group of companies, manufacturers of Meditol Anti-Bacteria and Anti-Mosquito soap in collaboration with Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited took place on the 27th of April. The 3km walk started from the National Stadium, Surulere down to the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos. The theme this year was apt ‘Zero Malaria Starts with Me’ in commemoration with WHO World Malaria Day 2019. The walk was led by representatives from Evans Industries Limited and Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Actress Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade founder of Joyful Joy Foundation, the Lagos State Malaria Examination Programme Manager Dr. Abimbola Osinowo and The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2018 Miss. Anita Ukah were present for the walk.

Malaria is a major public health problem in Nigeria where it accounts for more cases and deaths than any other country in the world. Malaria is a risk for 97% of Nigeria’s population. The remaining 3% of the population live in the malaria free highlands. There are an estimated 100 million malaria cases with over 300,000 deaths per year in Nigeria.

From left to right. Mr Jude Agu (HR Evans Industries Limited), A representative from Emzor, Dr Abimbola Oshinowo (Managing Director Lagos State Malaria Examination Programme), Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade and Joseph Okonkwo GM, Ekulo Group of companies.

Joseph Okonkwo General Manager, Ekulo Group of Companies in his speech stated that “the walk is a step-up and coordinated action by the company and its collaborators to change the trajectory of current malaria trends in Nigeria.” He went on to say that progress in the fight against Malaria can only be achieved through malaria responses that are prompt, effective and individually owned, which was why Meditol Soap was created. The Meditol soap according to the Director is an innovative Anti-bacterial and Anti-Mosquito soap that provides double protection against bacteria and mosquito bites, and also is readily available and affordable for every Nigerian.

Talking to participants about Malaria; its causes, symptoms and prevention, Dr. Abimbola Osinowo Managing Director Lagos State Malaria Examination Programme stated that Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is preventable and curable. She explained that symptoms usually appear 10–15 days after the infective mosquito bite. The first symptoms – fever, headache, and chills may be mild and difficult to recognize as malaria. She advised early diagnosis is critical for recovery from malaria. On prevention of the disease Dr. Abimbola made it clear that these parasites breeds on stagnant water and bushy surroundings, she encouraged participants to always clear stagnant water close to their habitat and keep their surroundings clean.

The walk featured entertaining moments as music and dance calibrated the mood of volunteers walking against Malaria, The event featured free malaria test, entertainment and refreshments.

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited manufacturers of Lokmal Antimalarial and partners of this year’s walk against malaria distributed free Lokmal Antimalarial drugs to participants. Lokmal is a fast-acting, effective and safe antimalarial drug that contains Artemeter and Lumefantrine. Lokmal is a WHO approved first line agent in the treatment of all forms of malaria including multi-drug resistant strains of malaria parasites.

The event was supported by our media partners: YNaija, Sotectonic, Mediaroom hub, NewMums hub, Kraks, Genevieve magazine, Lipstick Africa, Happenings NG, Folio and Vanguard Allure

About Meditol

Meditol is a medicated and antiseptic soap range has 6 variants, each with unique ingredients that prevent and cure common skin problems. Its Antibacterial and Anti mosquito range is a combination of bacteria fighting ingredients with mosquito repellent fragrances. The line was introduced to the portfolio to help reduce the rate of malaria in Nigeria by keeping mosquitoes at bay. World Malaria Day is a global event tied in recognizing efforts to end malaria hence it will serve as an opportunity to introduce the brand around that time, thereby creating awareness and communicating our solution to fighting the disease.

