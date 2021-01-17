Sunday, January 17, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Life & Arts

“I Am A Helpless, Hopeless Romantic” – Music Producer, Cobhams Asuquo Reveals

Must read

Trending

FG Cautions Against Dumping Of Refuse On Flood-control Projects

theabujatimes
The federal government has cautioned benefitting- communities against indiscriminate dumping of refuse on flood-control projects across the country. Secretary...
Read more
Trending

Controversy over abduction of 27 traders on Kaduna-Abuja Road

theabujatimes
Controversy raged on Thursday over reports of abduction of 27 traders on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway. An online platform reported...
Read more
Trending

FCTA announces date for school resumption in Abuja

theabujatimes
The FCT Administration has directed all schools in Abuja to resume on Monday January 18. Leramoh Abdulrazaq, Acting Secretary...
Read more
Trending

NIN: NIMC shuts head office in Abuja

theabujatimes
The National Identity Management Commission has closed its headquarters in Abuja against all National Identity Number enrolment activities. The...
Read more
theabujatimes

Cobhams Asuquo, the very talented Nigerian singer and music producer, has said that when it comes to matters of the heart, he is a helpless and hopeless romantic.

The ‘Ordinary People’ crooner, who recently turned 40, told Saturday Beats, “I am a very romantic person or I would like to think I am. In fact, I am a helpless and hopeless romantic. I love my wife. She is an amazing person who I have known for so many years.

“However, the best judge who can conveniently talk about this part of me is the recipient. With women, I have learnt that it is not about what you think would blow her mind, it is about what she expects to blow her mind.

“A lot of men think they have done things that are wholesome for their spouse but half the time, they are only doing those things for themselves. I walk the talk, so I just keep trying to do the things I know she likes.”

Asuquo also described Innocent Idibia (2Baba) and King Sunny Ade and a few others as national treasures.

He said:-

“When it comes to having an enduring career that has spanned decades, my respect goes to 2Baba, King Sunny Ade, and some others who have been around for so long. You can tell that they are not going anywhere anytime soon. They have become national treasures and a part of the history of the country.

“2Baba has made music with some of the greats of the nineties and he continues to make music with some of the greats of today. One can’t beat that unless one knows how to evolve. I think people like that are undoubtedly the kings and custodians of the Nigerian music space. Trends come and go but the real kings in the music industry do not make noise, yet they never run out of shows.

“I like to think of myself as an observer because I have been in the music industry for a long time. Observing and evolving, are the ways to make oneself a custodian of the history of the music industry. For me, the most important thing is to continue to be relevant. The industry is such that everyone has their day. There are some people who may not shine as brightly as other people but their candles never dim and it is a beautiful place to be. When you look at the likes of Sound Sultan, they have been around for a while and are still getting love from their fans.”

Previous articleTotal Nigeria, Valency Agro to raise N37 billion through commercial papers
Next articleLiverpool Boss Klopp Names Player To Miss Man United Clash
- Advertisement -

More articles

Life & Arts

Sean Tizzle excited about Wyclef’s interest

theabujatimes
Singer, Sean Tizzle, suddenly became the centre of attention during the week when Haiti-born international artiste, Wycklef Jean, posted some tweets about...
Read more
Life & Arts

Tiwa Savage Fainted During The Video Shoot For ‘Dis Love’ – DJ Spinall

theabujatimes
Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Spinall, has revealed that Tiwa Savage fainted during the video shoot for his hit single featuring...
Read more
Life & Arts

Singers, Simi And Adekunle Gold, Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

theabujatimes
Singers Simi and Adekunle Gold, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today January 13. The couple had their...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

FG Cautions Against Dumping Of Refuse On Flood-control Projects

theabujatimes
The federal government has cautioned benefitting- communities against indiscriminate dumping of refuse on flood-control projects across the country. Secretary...
Read more
Trending

Controversy over abduction of 27 traders on Kaduna-Abuja Road

theabujatimes
Controversy raged on Thursday over reports of abduction of 27 traders on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway. An online platform reported...
Read more
Trending

FCTA announces date for school resumption in Abuja

theabujatimes
The FCT Administration has directed all schools in Abuja to resume on Monday January 18. Leramoh Abdulrazaq, Acting Secretary...
Read more
Trending

NIN: NIMC shuts head office in Abuja

theabujatimes
The National Identity Management Commission has closed its headquarters in Abuja against all National Identity Number enrolment activities. The...
Read more
Sports

Frank Lampard Speaks On Avram Grant’s Return To Chelsea (See What He Said)

theabujatimes
Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has reacted to reports linking the club’s former coach, Avram Grant, with a return to Chelsea.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Tiwa Savage makes Time Magazine’s top 10 album for 2020 with...

Sowore, Burna Boy exchange words over Independence Day Protest

Esther Whyte Bassey wins next rated actor, returns to the movie...

Davido and his crew pay courtesy visit to Ned Nwoko and...