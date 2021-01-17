“I Am A Helpless, Hopeless Romantic” – Music Producer, Cobhams Asuquo Reveals

Cobhams Asuquo, the very talented Nigerian singer and music producer, has said that when it comes to matters of the heart, he is a helpless and hopeless romantic.

The ‘Ordinary People’ crooner, who recently turned 40, told Saturday Beats, “I am a very romantic person or I would like to think I am. In fact, I am a helpless and hopeless romantic. I love my wife. She is an amazing person who I have known for so many years.

“However, the best judge who can conveniently talk about this part of me is the recipient. With women, I have learnt that it is not about what you think would blow her mind, it is about what she expects to blow her mind. “A lot of men think they have done things that are wholesome for their spouse but half the time, they are only doing those things for themselves. I walk the talk, so I just keep trying to do the things I know she likes.”

Asuquo also described Innocent Idibia (2Baba) and King Sunny Ade and a few others as national treasures.

He said:-