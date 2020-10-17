“I rehabilitated, beautified Abuja cemetery” – Bauchi First Lady

Abuja, Oct. 16, 2020 Hajia Aishatu Muhammed, the first lady of Bauchi State, says she was instrumental to the rehabilitation and beautification of some cemeteries in some part of the Federal Capital Territory.

She disclosed this on Friday in Abuja when she paid a visit to the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mr George Akume, to seek for the ministry’s support for her NGO, Al-Muhibbah Foundation.

According to her, “when I was the FCT minister’s wife, I founded Al-Muhibbah Foundation with the aim of rehabilitating and beautifying cemeteries.

She said that the foundation was responsible for the painting of Gudu, Abaji, Zuba and Bwari cemeteries, adding that she had empowered more than 1,000 youths and women in the process.

She said many area councils in the FCT were assisted in the purchase of Ambulance, adding that some areas in Bauchi were not excluded from the gesture.

The first lady said that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Muslim community were among the beneficiaries of the Ambulances she donated.

“The ambulance is to help convey dead bodies of less privilege to the cemetery before I later keyed to an orphanage where I became one of the members of the Board of Trustee,” she said.

She said currently, Bauchi had 15 accredited centres running training on women and youth empowerment, adding that she would not back out from bringing to fruition her “not too old to to learn” project.

According to her, this is mainly for those who did not have the opportunity to go to school at the early age just like me and it has given me the opportunity to help when I can.

“I believe when you educate women you have educated the nation and the only place the nation is lacking is education, especially for the girl child.

He appealed to Nigerians to focus more on education, especially for the girl child, adding that she would collaborate with willing Nigerians to enroll more women in education.

She, however, called on the Ministry to support her pet project in whatever it can.

Naija247news reports that the Minister was not on seat when the first lady came visiting but officials of the ministry promised to forward her message to the Minister.