I respect all your comments, they are all great

Blaming the whiteman for our problems? All that is asked, is that the fact Natives experienced genocide at the hands of your intruder ancestors be acknowledged. Thats it. If you look closely at the pictures we have adapted. In the beginning the choice was not made by our own free will, there is a differece between forced assimilation and adapting. No one ever tells Jewish people “shut up and get over it” concering the Holocaust. We experienced our own Holocaust. Some respect and acknowledgement would be nice. But i digress, these pictures are a celebration of our lives. I dont blame anyone for what was in the past, let us build towards the future.

I am Apache and will die an Apache no matter what image is used to represent my people. Today we are successful because we refused to become what the outside world tried to portray us as in the media. But we remain a people who still follow our traditions and survive in modern day times in many professions. I am glad someone if portraying us as we are today and it is long overdue. Some Americans will appreciate it while others will remain how they are. if we don’t reach out and educate others then we should not expect others to respect us and our traditions. Knowlewdge is still the greatest power the mind must possess.

I myself would love to know more about my own ancestors , I’m Kickapoo , but don’t know much , but so desperately want to know more

To all the Native Americans reading, I would like to apologize for ignorance and stupidity of some of us white people. Some of the comments they have put up here are down right awful and they show little understanding for history, nor do they understand or try to understand what it is like to live without their privilege.

I’m so ashamed by how they can see you celebrating your lives, hard work and individuality and turn that into a rant about hand me outs. I am so ashamed I want to cry.

You deserve so much more than apologies for what your people have had to suffer. What you suffered was nothing short of a genocide and an apartheid. You deserve so much more…….

It’s too bad you have limited your work to only Federaly Recognised Tribes. By doing so have chosen from the outset to ignore the largest group of disenfranchised and forgotten Native Americans today. You are totally missing those Tribal Brothers and Sisters whom need and deserve your attention most of all. My Tribe is not recognized however I personally sat in technical assistance hearings in 2010 with Jan Earl and Lee Fleming the OFA director and Geneology expert for Criteria E. which pertains to Federal Acknowledgement Regulations 25 CFR 83.7 at the Office of Federal Acknowledgement (OFA) at the Department of Interior whom told me to my face that my Tribes Genealogical Record ie. our Complete California Mission records for each Babtism (birth), Marriage and Death for each generation of my people from First European Contact to present (1776-2015) was the very best Native American record they have observed for any Tribe in the United States proving without what is seniorpeoplemeet any doubt our Native Ancestry.