Saturday, September 19, 2020

Ibadan/Kano railway to commence before December, says Amaechi

Despite the delay in the approval of the $5.3billion Chinese loan by the National Assembly for the construction of Ibadan-Kano standard gauge rail line, Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed that work on the railway would commence before the end of the year.

Amaechi who disclosed this during the monthly inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project, disclosed that they are still pursing the loan for the contract which has been awarded by the Federal Executive Council for Lagos to Calabar, whilst also waiting for approval of the Portharcourt-Bonny-Maiduguri railway, saying if awarded it would be the best assignment for the Ministry.

Expressing satisfaction with progress made, he stated that the contractors have given assurance that the project will be completed by December with the exception of the Apapa station.

Speaking on the recent train accident in Lagos and the attack on the Abuja bound train from Kaduna, he expressed regret over the loss of life, insisting that Nigerians must be made to respect the right of way for trains or face the law. He also debunked rumors of the attack of a train on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor saying it was some young boys that threw a stone, breaking a window and not an attack as such.

