US Army Africa (USARAF) provides Counter Improvised Explosive Device Training (CIED) to students at the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering (NASME) located in Makurdi, Benue State. This year, USARAF has provided approximately $265,000 worth of training aid, operational equipment to include inert munitions and Hook & Line Kits for interrogating IEDs. A significant portion of the equipment is being furnished to the soldiers upon graduation to support their CIED mission in Nigeria’s northeast.

