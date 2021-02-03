Ighalo pens two years and six months Al-Shabab deal

Odion Ighalo, who was on loan at Manchester United for a year, has undergone the mandatory medicals ahead of a permanent deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab.

The 31-year-old thereafter reportedly agreed personal terms on a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Shabab. The Saudi transfer window does not close until February 7.

Ighalo’s loan spell at United from Shanghai Shenhua came to an end last week.

He was due to return to his parent club but they have given him permission to speak to the Saudi Arabian side.

He scored five goals in 23 appearances across all competitions for United after arriving on Deadline Day last January, but has made only two starts this season since Edinson Cavani joined in October.

Ighalo confirmed his departure from Old Trafford in an emotional farewell message last Tuesday.

“It’s so hard to see this dream come to an end,” he wrote on social media.

“But I give God the glory for helping me fulfil this lifelong dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club.

“To the manager, I say thank you for trusting and believing in me when many did not.”