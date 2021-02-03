Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Ighalo pens two years and six months Al-Shabab deal

EFCC arrests 19 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said its operatives have arrested 19 suspects for Internet-related offences. The commission in a...
NIGERIA: Abuja to join WEF Global Partnership for Plastics Action

The fight against plastic waste pollution could be strengthened in Nigeria. The West African country plans to join the Global Partnership for...
Gunmen Kidnap Father Of Abuja Council Chair, Two Others

Police in Abuja, on Tuesday, confirmed the abduction of John Makama, father of Bwari Area Council Chairman, John Gabaya.
NDLEA raids drug spots in Abuja, arrest 14

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has raided a number of drug spots in Abuja, where 14 persons including three men...
Odion Ighalo, who was on loan at Manchester United for a year, has undergone the mandatory medicals ahead of a permanent deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab.

The 31-year-old thereafter reportedly agreed personal terms on a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Shabab. The Saudi transfer window does not close until February 7.

Ighalo’s loan spell at United from Shanghai Shenhua came to an end last week.

He was due to return to his parent club but they have given him permission to speak to the Saudi Arabian side.

He scored five goals in 23 appearances across all competitions for United after arriving on Deadline Day last January, but has made only two starts this season since Edinson Cavani joined in October.

Ighalo confirmed his departure from Old Trafford in an emotional farewell message last Tuesday.

“It’s so hard to see this dream come to an end,” he wrote on social media.

“But I give God the glory for helping me fulfil this lifelong dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club.

“To the manager, I say thank you for trusting and believing in me when many did not.”

Previous articleTony Momoh, a monumental loss to progressive fold – APC
Next articlePremier League Hot Boy Jack Grealish Told To Snub Man United For Man City
Joeboy Set To Drop A New Album Soon – See Title & Tracklist

Young and popular Nigerian artiste, Joeboy is set to release an album titled “Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic” very soon.
