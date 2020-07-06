Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo shared a video of Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba dancing to a Nigerian song after a premier league game.

The 31-year-old has settled nicely into the dressing room since moving to Old Trafford on loan and seems to be liked a lot by players of the club and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge admirer of the player both on and off the pitch.

Man United hammered relegation threatened Bournemouth 5-2 on Saturday and while back in the dressing room Ighalo played ‘soko’ by Wizkid and Pogba immediately put on a show with some beautiful dance steps that brought smiles on the faces of his teammates especially Daniel James and Juan Mata who were both captured in the video.

https://twitter.com/ManUnitedZone_/status/1279831332776968193

Manchester United are currently placed fifth on the premier league log and will return to action on Tuesday when they face Aston Villa to continue their quest for UEFA Champions League qualification.