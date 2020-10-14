Thursday, October 15, 2020

IGP summons SARS personnel to Abuja for psychological examination

Nigeria 1-1 Tunisia: Iheanacho's strike not enough as Super Eagles hold Carthage Eagles

Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against Tunisia in their second international friendly game in October on Tuesday night. Leicester City forward Kelechi...
Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, Tuesday ordered all the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, personnel to report to the Force Headquarters,...
Soldiers brutalize newsmen, #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

EndSARS protesters who stormed the National Assembly to register their grievances against the special unit of the police to the leadership yesterday...
Libya in $380m dispute with Zambia over Zamtel takeover

Libyan telecoms investor LAP GreenN is threatening to seize Zambia's international assets because it says the government owes it US$380 million.
Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, Tuesday ordered all the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, personnel to report to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination. The officers are expected to undergo this process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.

Disclosing this in a statement, Frank Mba, the forces PRO, said: “The medical examination will be carried out by the newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a Unit, which henceforth shall engage in psychological management, re-orientation and training of officers of the Force deployed for tactical operations and other duties.

The Unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from amongst psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors and imams, Public Relations practitioners, Civil Society and other Human Rights groups with relevant qualifications and expertise. Meanwhile, the IGP has set up a new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team that will fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of the defunct SARS.

Prospective members of this new team will also undergo psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment. 

They are to commence training at the different Police tactical training institutions nationwide, next week. While personnel from the Police Commands in the South-East and the South-South will be trained at the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State, those from the  Police Commands from the North and the South-West will be trained at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nasarawa State and the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, respectively.


Soldiers brutalize newsmen, #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

EndSARS protesters who stormed the National Assembly to register their grievances against the special unit of the police to the leadership yesterday...
Presidential Panel Accepts Five-point Demand of #EndSARS Protesters

The Presidential Panel on Police Reforms has agreed to the five-point demand of protesters against police brutality, which included halting use of...
FCT teachers chase pupils out of class over minimum wage

As schools resumed after weeks of COVID-19 lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), teachers, yesterday, chased out pupils over alleged partial...
Nigeria 1-1 Tunisia: Iheanacho's strike not enough as Super Eagles hold Carthage Eagles

Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against Tunisia in their second international friendly game in October on Tuesday night. Leicester City forward Kelechi...
Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, Tuesday ordered all the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, personnel to report to the Force Headquarters,...
Soldiers brutalize newsmen, #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

EndSARS protesters who stormed the National Assembly to register their grievances against the special unit of the police to the leadership yesterday...
Libya in $380m dispute with Zambia over Zamtel takeover

Libyan telecoms investor LAP GreenN is threatening to seize Zambia's international assets because it says the government owes it US$380 million.
Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump's administration to wind down population counting for the 2020 U.S. census earlier...
