Tuesday, December 8, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

Ikpeazu applauds Orji for ‘legislative productivity’

Must read

Sports

Messi desperate to face Ronaldo

theabujatimes
Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is reportedly desperate to line up against Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo when the two clubs do battle in...
Read more
Sports

Napoli’s Petagna wants Osimhen back

theabujatimes
Napoli’s striker Andrea Petagna has wished Victor Osimhen quick recovery with the hope that the Nigerian would return stronger.
Read more
Business

United Capital raises N15b short-term capital

theabujatimes
United Capital Plc has raised N15 billion under the second tranche of its N20 billion commercial paper (CP) issuance programme. It had...
Read more
Business

CIBN advises banks on cybersecurity

theabujatimes
The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has urged the banks to strengthen their cybersecurity architecture to protect themselves against attacks...
Read more
theabujatimes

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has applauded the Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Theodore Orji, over the recent report that he is the most productive among former governors at tne National Assembly.

According to a statement  in Umuahia by the Commisioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, “The Government of Abia State, led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, is proud of the strong legislative exploits of the former Governor of the State and Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly which has seen him sponsor seven bills including the NCDC Bill, and wish to put on record that such performance can only come from a Senator that is conscious of the reason the people trooped out en masse to vote for him”.

He also extolled the legislative intervention of the senator that ensured that the federal government awarded the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene federal highway project as well as his other constituency interventions such as award of scholarships to indigent persons and free medicare program, and called on him to continue to be a shining example for others to follow in the state. The governor called for synergy, dedication to work and support from the state contingent at the National Assembly to ensure that the people  receive more dividends of democracy from their representatives.

According to a document, Report Card of the 9th Senate Volume One, Number One (June 2019 – May 2020) titled “How Former Governors Stand in Bills Chart of the 9th Senate”, Senator Orji was credited with a total of seven Bills, saying that he is the “Highest in Legislative Productivity”.

Some of the Bills sponsored by the Senator and already signed into law include: Food and Security Bill, and the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC Amendment Bill. The document also named former Governor of Nassarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, (Nasarawa West, APC), as also producing seven bills. The Report also named Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto North), Senator Gabriel Suswam, (Benue North East), and Senator Ibikunle Amosun, (Ogun Central) as having four Bills to their names respectively.

Previous articleEkiti factional PDP suspends chieftain for accepting Fayemi’s appointment
Next articleMAYORKUN: Davido’s best gamble in four years
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

Ekiti factional PDP suspends chieftain for accepting Fayemi’s appointment

theabujatimes
The Ekiti State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended one of its members, Badejo Anifowose over alleged involvement in...
Read more
Politics

BREAKING: Dickson wins Bayelsa West by-election

theabujatimes
Former Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party has been declared winner of the Bayelsa West Senatorial District by-election.
Read more
Politics

Abia: Suspension of Ikpeazu’s Chief of Staff linked to money rain on Odumeje

theabujatimes
Okezie Ikpeazu, the Governor of Abia State suspended his Chief of Staff, Anthony Agbazuere, on Sunday. A statement by Chris...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Messi desperate to face Ronaldo

theabujatimes
Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is reportedly desperate to line up against Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo when the two clubs do battle in...
Read more
Sports

Napoli’s Petagna wants Osimhen back

theabujatimes
Napoli’s striker Andrea Petagna has wished Victor Osimhen quick recovery with the hope that the Nigerian would return stronger.
Read more
Business

United Capital raises N15b short-term capital

theabujatimes
United Capital Plc has raised N15 billion under the second tranche of its N20 billion commercial paper (CP) issuance programme. It had...
Read more
Business

CIBN advises banks on cybersecurity

theabujatimes
The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has urged the banks to strengthen their cybersecurity architecture to protect themselves against attacks...
Read more
Life & Arts

MAYORKUN: Davido’s best gamble in four years

theabujatimes
This feeling, it’s so amazing I don’t even know how to describe it. I’m the proudest big brother, friend, and fan right...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Makinde’s ally accuses Fayose of working for Tinubu to weaken PDP...

Babandede, immigration CG, tests positive for coronavirus

CAC Headquarters Fire Outbreak in Abuja

Extreme Heat Waves Will Change How We Live. We’re Not Ready