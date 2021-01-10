Life & Arts “I’m Always High” – Naira Marley Reveals How Much Weed He Smokes In A Day Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Telegram Must read Trending Bolt, Uber operating illegally in Abuja, says president of taxi union theabujatimes The President of Abuja Painted Taxi, Comrade Shehu Shugabi Yar’adua decried the illegal operational activities of Bolt and Uber transport services in... Read more Trending Edo APC To Appeal Abuja High Court Judgement theabujatimes The chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col David Imuse (rtd), has... Read more Trending Group wants NSCDC, SSS operatives who assaulted journalists sanctioned theabujatimes A group, Media Rights Agenda (MRA), on Saturday called on the heads of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and... Read more Trending Detention of Sowore, others shows pattern of repression by Nigerian authorities -Amnesty International theabujatimes THE Amnesty International (AI) says the detention of Omoyele Sowore and four other persons has demonstrated the continued pattern of repression by... Read more theabujatimes Popular indigenous rapper, Naira Marley has left fans in disbelief after he shared just how much “weed” he smokes in a day. Taking to his Twitter account, the rapper revealed that he smokes an average 28 grams of hemp per day, which equals 1 ounce. Read what he wrote below:- Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Telegram Previous articleLampard confirms Kante injury blowNext articleAgain, NSE suspends Thomas Wyatt Nigeria for unethical practices - Advertisement - More articles Life & Arts “Mapariwo” Is Not Just A Song, I Made A Hit” – Zinoleesky Brags theabujatimes Marlian Music finest act, Zinoleesky has taken to his Twitter page to brag about his rave making song “Mapariwo“ At... Read more Life & Arts MUSIC STAT!! Wizkid’s ‘Ojuelegba’ Ranks No 1 On Soundcity TV’s Top 50 Songs Of The Decade theabujatimes ‘Ojuelegba’, the hit song of popular musician, Wizkid, has been named the number one song of the decade by Soundcity TV. Read more Life & Arts Grammys Postpone 2021 Ceremony Over Covid-19 Concerns theabujatimes The 2021 Grammys, originally scheduled for January 31, has reportedly been postponed due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19. Read more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Latest article Trending Bolt, Uber operating illegally in Abuja, says president of taxi union theabujatimes The President of Abuja Painted Taxi, Comrade Shehu Shugabi Yar’adua decried the illegal operational activities of Bolt and Uber transport services in... Read more Trending Edo APC To Appeal Abuja High Court Judgement theabujatimes The chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col David Imuse (rtd), has... Read more Trending Group wants NSCDC, SSS operatives who assaulted journalists sanctioned theabujatimes A group, Media Rights Agenda (MRA), on Saturday called on the heads of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and... Read more Trending Detention of Sowore, others shows pattern of repression by Nigerian authorities -Amnesty International theabujatimes THE Amnesty International (AI) says the detention of Omoyele Sowore and four other persons has demonstrated the continued pattern of repression by... Read more COVID-19 Kaduna health commissioner Mohammed-Baloni contracts COVID-19 theabujatimes Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Amina Mohammed-Baloni, has tested positive for coronavirus. Mohammed-Baloni made this known via her Twitter handle on... Read more