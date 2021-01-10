Sunday, January 10, 2021

“I’m Always High” – Naira Marley Reveals How Much Weed He Smokes In A Day

theabujatimes

Popular indigenous rapper, Naira Marley has left fans in disbelief after he shared just how much “weed” he smokes in a day.

Taking to his Twitter account, the rapper revealed that he smokes an average 28 grams of hemp per day, which equals 1 ounce.

Read what he wrote below:-

Previous articleLampard confirms Kante injury blow
Next articleAgain, NSE suspends Thomas Wyatt Nigeria for unethical practices
