Friday, September 18, 2020

I’m committed to free election in Edo – Buhari

COVID-19: Over 700, 000 Abuja households vulnerable – FCTA

Minister of State Federal Territory(FCT) Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has  said  with the validation of the social register, the administration has identified...
Living Faith Church Boosts Abuja Community with New Project

The Living Faith Church has provided succour for the residents of Pegi, a community in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal...
FCTA demolishes brothels, illegal structures in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration on, Wednesday, demolished makeshift houses and brothels in Daki biyu community, Jabi District, Abuja.
Ethiopian Airlines resume flights from New Jersey to Abuja, Lagos

Africa’s largest airline, Ethiopian Airlines, has resumed passenger flights from New Jersey, United States, to Lagos and Abuja. This...
The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday said he was committed to free and fair governorship election in Edo State.

He called on stakeholders in the election holding on Saturday to avoid what he called “do-or-die mentality.”

Buhari’s position was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled ‘Edo election: President Buhari urges parties, candidates, security agents to behave responsibly.’

Shehu quoted Buhari as saying, “I am passionately committed to free and fair election, but my own commitment is not enough if other actors at ground zero refuse to abide by the rules.

 “I want to see democratic standards in the country raised higher at every level, but these cannot be achieved when politicians resort to do-or-die methods to gain power by any means or machination.

“The do-or-die mentality to politics is a threat to free and fair elections because the actors are more focused on winning than caring about a fair outcome that reflects the will of the people.”

Buhari seeks smooth election in W’Africa

Earlier, Buhari (retd.), on Thursday said he would support smooth elections in West African countries that would soon go to polls.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President made the promise while receiving President Roch Kabore of Burkina Faso at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adesina quoted the President as saying, “We are keeping tabs on situations in countries that have elections ahead. We know the countries that are calm and the ones where there have been unfortunate casualties.

“We will always support those who have elections ahead, so that things can go smoothly.”

According to the statement, Burkina Faso holds legislative elections in November.

Politics

We are well prepared for Edo, Ondo elections, says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it had made adequate preparations for the Edo State governorship election scheduled for tomorrow.
Politics

Powerful figures in govt protecting bandits –Northern coalition

Pan-Arewa socio-political organisation under the aegis of the Coalition of Northern Groups have told the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), to...
Politics

UK To Prosecute Politicians Who Perpetrate Violence In Edo, Ondo Elections

The United Kingdom is considering prosecuting Nigerian politicians, who perpetrate or involve in violence in the Edo and Ondo States governorship elections.
