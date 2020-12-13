I’m not afraid to admit I’m sexy –Niyola

Eniola Akinbo, better known as Niyola, is no doubt a talented vocalist. The former Empire Mates Entertainment-signed artiste has also said she would not shy away from admitting that she is sexy.

She stated this during an interview with a journalist, Kiki Mordi, on her YouTube channel. “When I was with my last record label, I believed I made beautiful music but I didn’t realise that something was fundamentally missing. I knew that something was wrong but I couldn’t place it and figure it out. It was almost like I was swimming against the tide. Every time I tried to express it, it felt like there was a certain kind of person I was expected to be. I am not afraid to admit that I am sexy and good-looking. I want to show that I am sensual. There are many sides to me that I want to show. But, it seems everything is set up against one if one isn’t a certain way. However, it got to a stage when I was not happy about what I was doing,” she said.

Niyola, who recently dedicated her new song, Olumoranti, to her late dad, said it was a big blow when he passed on. She stated, “I finally decided that I was going to allow my album to be released this year. In August 2019, my father passed on and I asked myself, ‘How do I even move on’? It is one thing to lose one’s mother and in the space of two years, literally days before my mother’s second death anniversary, it was a big blow for me. I am the last child of my family and I was very close to my dad. For me, it was important to put out music that expressed where I was (emotionally). If one makes music that connects to what people feel, the people would never forget one. I have to make music from a place of truth.”