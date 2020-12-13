Sunday, December 13, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Life & Arts

I’m not afraid to admit I’m sexy –Niyola

Must read

Sports

Transfer: I am ‘1,000% involved’, committed to Man United, says Pogba

Webmaster
Paul Pogba claimed he remains fully committed to Manchester United despite his agent stating he is “unhappy” at Old Trafford and looking...
Read more
Sports

Oshoala scores hat-trick in Barca 7-0 win

theabujatimes
Asisat Oshoala scored a hat-trick on Saturday as Barcelona Femenino continued their good run with a thumping 7-0 win over Valencia Femenino...
Read more
Life & Arts

I’m not afraid to admit I’m sexy –Niyola

theabujatimes
Eniola Akinbo, better known as Niyola, is no doubt a talented vocalist. The former Empire Mates Entertainment-signed artiste has also said she...
Read more
Business

High food prices’ll persist for months, say farmers

theabujatimes
The high cost of food items across the country will linger for months due to the effects of insecurity and the COVID-19...
Read more
theabujatimes

Eniola Akinbo, better known as Niyola, is no doubt a talented vocalist. The former Empire Mates Entertainment-signed artiste has also said she would not shy away from admitting that she is sexy.

She stated this during an interview with a journalist, Kiki Mordi, on her YouTube channel. “When I was with my last record label, I believed I made beautiful music but I didn’t realise that something was fundamentally missing. I knew that something was wrong but I couldn’t place it and figure it out. It was almost like I was swimming against the tide. Every time I tried to express it, it felt like there was a certain kind of person I was expected to be. I am not afraid to admit that I am sexy and good-looking. I want to show that I am sensual. There are many sides to me that I want to show. But, it seems everything is set up against one if one isn’t a certain way. However, it got to a stage when I was not happy about what I was doing,” she said.

Niyola, who recently dedicated her new song, Olumoranti, to her late dad, said it was a big blow when he passed on. She stated, “I finally decided that I was going to allow my album to be released this year. In August 2019, my father passed on and I asked myself, ‘How do I even move on’? It is one thing to lose one’s mother and in the space of two years, literally days before my mother’s second death anniversary, it was a big blow for me. I am the last child of my family and I was very close to my dad. For me, it was important to put out music that expressed where I was (emotionally). If one makes music that connects to what people feel, the people would never forget one. I have to make music from a place of truth.”

Previous articleHigh food prices’ll persist for months, say farmers
Next articleOshoala scores hat-trick in Barca 7-0 win
- Advertisement -

More articles

Life & Arts

Why I am giving my all to Fireboy’s brand – Olamide

theabujatimes
The founder and chief executive officer at YBNL music, Olamide ‘Baddo’ Adedeji, is happy to have given all he has to the...
Read more
Life & Arts

The world is laughing at Nigeria, says Simi

theabujatimes
Nigerian singer, Simi, recently weighed in on the mass refusal of employees of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to work.
Read more
Life & Arts

Wizkid, Burna Boy win big at MOBO Awards 2020

theabujatimes
On December 10, 2020, the MOBO Awards returned after a three-year hiatus andNigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy won big at...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Transfer: I am ‘1,000% involved’, committed to Man United, says Pogba

Webmaster
Paul Pogba claimed he remains fully committed to Manchester United despite his agent stating he is “unhappy” at Old Trafford and looking...
Read more
Sports

Oshoala scores hat-trick in Barca 7-0 win

theabujatimes
Asisat Oshoala scored a hat-trick on Saturday as Barcelona Femenino continued their good run with a thumping 7-0 win over Valencia Femenino...
Read more
Life & Arts

I’m not afraid to admit I’m sexy –Niyola

theabujatimes
Eniola Akinbo, better known as Niyola, is no doubt a talented vocalist. The former Empire Mates Entertainment-signed artiste has also said she...
Read more
Business

High food prices’ll persist for months, say farmers

theabujatimes
The high cost of food items across the country will linger for months due to the effects of insecurity and the COVID-19...
Read more
Politics

It’s insulting to say I’m acting on behalf of Tinubu — Ex-APC vice chairman, Eta

theabujatimes
A former National Vice Chairman (South South) of the All Progressives Congress, Hilliard Eta, speaks with JOHN ALECHENU about his expulsion...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

The islands of Japan stretch down the Asian mainland

Republican Senator Vital to Health Bill’s Passage Won’t Support It

Nike Invented Self-Lacing Sneakers Because the Future Is Now

‘I allowed my emotions to get the better of me. I’m...