India makes first India-Nigeria air bubble flight

India has made its first direct India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight to Nigeria on January 01, 2020.

This was disclosed by the High Commission of India, Abuja via its Twitter handle on Saturday. The flight, which was conducted by Air Peace Airline, had 535 passengers on board.

It tweeted,

“Glad to facilitate the first India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight of 2021. APK 7804/7805 LOS-DEL-LOS @flyairpeace flight on 31 Dec/01 Jan carried a total of 535 pax. We thank authorities on both sides and shall continue to facilitate seamless travel. 🤝 ”

What you should know

In November 2020, the Indian High Commission in Nigeria facilitated Delhi-Lagos-Delhi air bubble flight.

India created an air bubble arrangement with Nigeria in September 2020.

