Saturday, January 2, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

India makes first India-Nigeria air bubble flight

Must read

Trending

AfCFTA marks new dawn in Africa’s drive towards economic integration – Abuja Chamber

theabujatimes
The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is marking a new dawn in...
Read more
Trending

Aisha Buhari welcomes Nigeria’s ‘first baby’ of 2021

theabujatimes
The baby recognised as Nigeria’s first baby of the year 2021 and of the new decade was born in Abuja
Read more
Trending

India makes first India-Nigeria air bubble flight

theabujatimes
India has made its first direct India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight to Nigeria on January 01, 2020. This was disclosed...
Read more
Trending

Sowore spends New Year Day in police cell over Abuja protest

theabujatimes
THE Nigerian human rights community yesterday called for the immediate release of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore ,following his arrest by...
Read more
theabujatimes

India has made its first direct India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight to Nigeria on January 01, 2020.

This was disclosed by the High Commission of India, Abuja via its Twitter handle on Saturday. The flight, which was conducted by Air Peace Airline, had 535 passengers on board.

It tweeted,

  • Glad to facilitate the first India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight of 2021. APK 7804/7805 LOS-DEL-LOS @flyairpeace flight on 31 Dec/01 Jan carried a total of 535 pax. We thank authorities on both sides and shall continue to facilitate seamless travel.  🤝 ”

What you should know

  • In November 2020, the Indian High Commission in Nigeria facilitated Delhi-Lagos-Delhi air bubble flight.
  • India created an air bubble arrangement with Nigeria in September 2020.

This was disclosed by the High Commission via its Twitter handle on Sunday. It explained that,

  • “The Transport Bubbles” or “Air Travel Arrangements” are temporary arrangements between the two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits.”
Previous articleSowore spends New Year Day in police cell over Abuja protest
Next articleAisha Buhari welcomes Nigeria’s ‘first baby’ of 2021
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

AfCFTA marks new dawn in Africa’s drive towards economic integration – Abuja Chamber

theabujatimes
The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is marking a new dawn in...
Read more
Trending

Aisha Buhari welcomes Nigeria’s ‘first baby’ of 2021

theabujatimes
The baby recognised as Nigeria’s first baby of the year 2021 and of the new decade was born in Abuja
Read more
Trending

Sowore spends New Year Day in police cell over Abuja protest

theabujatimes
THE Nigerian human rights community yesterday called for the immediate release of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore ,following his arrest by...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

AfCFTA marks new dawn in Africa’s drive towards economic integration – Abuja Chamber

theabujatimes
The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is marking a new dawn in...
Read more
Trending

Aisha Buhari welcomes Nigeria’s ‘first baby’ of 2021

theabujatimes
The baby recognised as Nigeria’s first baby of the year 2021 and of the new decade was born in Abuja
Read more
Trending

India makes first India-Nigeria air bubble flight

theabujatimes
India has made its first direct India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight to Nigeria on January 01, 2020. This was disclosed...
Read more
Trending

Sowore spends New Year Day in police cell over Abuja protest

theabujatimes
THE Nigerian human rights community yesterday called for the immediate release of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore ,following his arrest by...
Read more
Life & Arts

CONGRATS! Dbanj Welcomes Another Child

theabujatimes
Sensational entertainer, Dbanj and his wife Lineo Didi have welcomed another child.Dbanj on his Instagram page announced the birth of his baby...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

NYSC Reacts To Murder Of Abuja Graduate, Says Deceased An Ex-Corps...

FCT police command to hold screening exercise at POWA schools

Looting continues in FCT, four states

NCDC Confirms 16 New COVID-19 Cases, Nigeria’s Total Infections Now 254