India returns Chinese soldier who crossed Himalayan border while herding yaks

A Chinese soldier apprehended by the Indian Army earlier this week after he strayed across the nations’ tense de facto border has been handed back to China.

The People’s Liberation Army soldier was captured on Monday in the Demchok area of eastern Ladakh, according to a statement from the Indian Army.

China’s defence ministry issued a statement late on Monday saying the soldier had been helping herders round up yaks when he lost his way on Sunday evening.

Chinese authorities informed their Indian counterparts of the missing soldier and were informed shortly afterwards he had been found and would be returned after undergoing a medical check-up, a spokesperson for the Western Theatre Command, Zhang Shuili, said.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have been locked in a months-long border confrontation in the Ladakh region of the Himalayas, deploying thousands of troops there.

The high-altitude standoff between the two nations began with a fierce brawl between some soldiers in early May.

Then, on June 15, groups from opposing sides fought each other with clubs, stones and fists, leaving 20 Indians dead.

China is believed to also have had casualties, but has not given any details.

China detained at least 10 Indian soldiers, including four officers, following the deadly clash.

They were returned three days later after intense military and diplomatic negotiations.

India and China have each stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets in the region, where they are bracing for a harsh winter.

Temperatures there can fall to -50 degrees Celsius.

Relations between the two countries have often been strained, partly due to their undemarcated border.

They fought a border war in 1962 that spilled into Ladakh and ended in an uneasy truce.

Since then, troops have guarded the undefined border and occasionally brawled.

But they have agreed not to attack each other with firearms.