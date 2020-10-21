Thursday, October 22, 2020

India returns Chinese soldier who crossed Himalayan border while herding yaks

Lekki tollgate shooting: Vice President, Osinbajo breaks silence

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the killing of protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday. Osinbajo, in a tweet...
UNESCO funds Tanzania over conservation of world heritage sites

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has granted Tanzania 59,836 U.S. dollars for conservation and management of two world...
NHRC asks police to pay 35 Lagos, Abuja, Rivers victims N164m

The Nigerian Police Force has been ordered to pay at least N164m to 35 identified victims or the families of the slain...
Three dead as hoodlums burn down police station, church in Abuja

The Dutse Makaranta Police Station, Kubwa, Abuja, has been set ablaze by suspected hoodlums. The station and a church...
A Chinese soldier apprehended by the Indian Army earlier this week after he strayed across the nations’ tense de facto border has been handed back to China.

The People’s Liberation Army soldier was captured on Monday in the Demchok area of eastern Ladakh, according to a statement from the Indian Army.

China’s defence ministry issued a statement late on Monday saying the soldier had been helping herders round up yaks when he lost his way on Sunday evening.

Chinese authorities informed their Indian counterparts of the missing soldier and were informed shortly afterwards he had been found and would be returned after undergoing a medical check-up, a spokesperson for the Western Theatre Command, Zhang Shuili, said.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have been locked in a months-long border confrontation in the Ladakh region of the Himalayas, deploying thousands of troops there.

The high-altitude standoff between the two nations began with a fierce brawl between some soldiers in early May.

Then, on June 15, groups from opposing sides fought each other with clubs, stones and fists, leaving 20 Indians dead.

China is believed to also have had casualties, but has not given any details.

China detained at least 10 Indian soldiers, including four officers, following the deadly clash.

They were returned three days later after intense military and diplomatic negotiations.

India and China have each stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets in the region, where they are bracing for a harsh winter.

Temperatures there can fall to -50 degrees Celsius.

Relations between the two countries have often been strained, partly due to their undemarcated border.

They fought a border war in 1962 that spilled into Ladakh and ended in an uneasy truce.

Since then, troops have guarded the undefined border and occasionally brawled.

But they have agreed not to attack each other with firearms.

Previous articleMore deaths nationwide, 24-hr curfew in five states
Next articleKhashoggi’s fiancee sues Saudi crown prince for murder
Khashoggi's fiancee sues Saudi crown prince for murder

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee to late Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, filed suit in US district court Tuesday against Saudi Crown Prince...
US charges 6 Russian GRU officers with worldwide cyber attacks

The six Russian military intelligence agency members are also blamed for the global malware attack known as "NotPetya", which cost nearly $1...
'No escape for Biden': Trump will attend next debate despite 'unfair' rule change & no foreign policy topics

US President Donald Trump said he will appear at the next debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden, in spite of what he...
End SARS: Military told to release identity of killer soldiers as NBA reveals next line of action

The military has been asked to immediately release the identity of soldiers that carried out the shooting of protesters at Lekki Toll...
