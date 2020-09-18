Friday, September 18, 2020

Indigenes seek full state status for Abuja

Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory have asked the National Assembly to upgrade the status of the nation’s capital to a separate state like others in the country.

They also demanded a governor and a state House of Assembly while the current four council areas should be developed into 15 local government areas.

The demands were contained in the proposal they submitted to the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

The memorandum, dated September 16, 2020, and addressed to the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, was signed by the President, Original Inhabitants Development Association of Abuja, Mr Danladi Jeji.

The document, which was obtained by our correspondent in Abuja on Thursday, also demanded the creation of three senatorial districts and six federal constituencies.

The FCT indigenes said a city should be carved out of the current FCT to be administered by elected Mayoralty Council.

They said the President of Nigeria should appoint a member of the Mayoralty Council as the Mayor.

Part of the memo read, “Since the courts have ruled that FCT is a state, we call on the National Assembly to amend the constitution in that light to accommodate a full second-tier government for the Federal Capital Territory outside the Federal Capital City.

“That a governor should be elected by the indigenes/residents to govern the Federal Capital Territory.

 “That there should be established a Federal Capital Territory House of Assembly for the Territory.

“That three senatorial districts should be created for the Federal Capital Territory.

“That not less than six  federal constituencies should be created for the Federal Capital Territory to fit our population.”

