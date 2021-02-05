INEC assures voters of additional polling units nationwide

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday gave a hint that additional polling units will be created before the 2023 general elections.

There are also plans by the election management body to relocate existing polling away from shrines, residences of politicians, Local Government Secretariats and secret locations.

A top ranking official of INEC, who preferred anonymity because he was not authorized to disclose details of the plan to the media said this in Abuja.

The source said, “Learning from the experiences of what happened, we need to go full blast as we prepare for the 2023 elections. We can’t wait with all the consequences of the challenges in the electoral process.

“A former INEC chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega tried to create polling units which were resisted. But this time, we will lay bare all that we want to do. If Nigerians accept it, good. This time around we are going to consult widely and expand the democratic space.

“We are going to meet with stakeholders and begin the process with consultations with political parties, Arewa Consultative Forum, Christian Association of Nigeria, media, National Assembly, Federal Executive Council labour unions, National Economic Council members to make them see the need for more polling units to be created.

“INEC has decided to take the bull by the horns to create more polling units across the federation to make voting exercises hitch free. We discovered that the last time polling units were created was 25 years ago.”