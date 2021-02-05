Friday, February 5, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

INEC assures voters of additional polling units nationwide

Must read

Trending

Gunmen abduct Punch reporter in Abuja

theabujatimes
Gunmen have abducted a PUNCH reporter, Okechukwu Nnodim, at his house in the Arab road area of Kubwa Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Six Dead as Fire Razes Abuja Market

theabujatimes
An early Thursday morning fire outbreak at the Tipper Market 3rd Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja has claimed six lives, while many others are...
Read more
Trending

Abuja residents groan over activities of disbanded DOAS officials

theabujatimes
Residents and business owners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have decried the continued harassment by officials of the Department of...
Read more
Trending

FCT residents and the fear of one-chance robbers

theabujatimes
with the growing rate of one chance robbers, associated with taxis and mini buses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), residents are...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday gave a hint that additional polling units will be created before the 2023 general elections.

There are also plans by the election management body to relocate existing polling away from shrines, residences of politicians, Local Government Secretariats and secret locations.

A top ranking official of INEC, who preferred anonymity because he was not authorized to disclose details of the plan to the media said this in Abuja.

The source said, “Learning from the experiences of what happened, we need to go full blast as we prepare for the 2023 elections. We can’t wait with all the consequences of the challenges in the electoral process.

“A former INEC chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega tried to create polling units which were resisted. But this time, we will lay bare all that we want to do. If Nigerians accept it, good. This time around we are going to consult widely and expand the democratic space.

“We are going to meet with stakeholders and begin the process with consultations with political parties, Arewa Consultative Forum, Christian Association of Nigeria, media, National Assembly, Federal Executive Council labour unions, National Economic Council members to make them see the need for more polling units to be created.

“INEC has decided to take the bull by the horns to create more polling units across the federation to make voting exercises hitch free. We discovered that the last time polling units were created was 25 years ago.”

Previous article‘PDP must win Anambra to shame critics’
Next articleBuhari nominates Buratai, Ibas Olonisakin, Sadique as ambassadors
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

‘PDP must win Anambra to shame critics’

theabujatimes
A governorship aspirant for the November 6 Anambra Governorship Election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ugochukwu Okeke, has urged...
Read more
Politics

APC dismisses alleged plan to field Jonathan in 2023

theabujatimes
The All Progressives Congress has denied speculations that it was wooing former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2023 Presidential Election on...
Read more
Politics

2023: MASSOB warns Jonathan, Tinubu,Yahaya Bello against contesting for presidency

theabujatimes
The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has cautioned former President, Goodluck Jonathan against contesting the 2023 presidential...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Gunmen abduct Punch reporter in Abuja

theabujatimes
Gunmen have abducted a PUNCH reporter, Okechukwu Nnodim, at his house in the Arab road area of Kubwa Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Six Dead as Fire Razes Abuja Market

theabujatimes
An early Thursday morning fire outbreak at the Tipper Market 3rd Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja has claimed six lives, while many others are...
Read more
Trending

Abuja residents groan over activities of disbanded DOAS officials

theabujatimes
Residents and business owners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have decried the continued harassment by officials of the Department of...
Read more
Trending

FCT residents and the fear of one-chance robbers

theabujatimes
with the growing rate of one chance robbers, associated with taxis and mini buses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), residents are...
Read more
Sports

Arsenal Boss, Arteta Hints On Dropping Pepe For Aubameyang For Aston Villa Clash

theabujatimes
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has praised Nicolas Pepe for his current patch of form but has warned him that consistency will...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Biden and Sanders Win Key Endorsements

COVID 19: ABUJA TO ENFORCE NEW CONTAINMENT MEASURES

Two-Month Free Electricity for Nigerians Insisted on by House of Reps

Akinwunmi Adesina - AfDB President

AfDB Approves $600m Financial Support for Nigeria