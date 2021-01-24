INEC Chairman Sued In Abuja Over Assets Declaration

AFederal High Court in Abuja has been asked to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau to produce the assets’ declaration form, belonging to Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to the Cable, Emmanuel Agonsi, the plaintiff, wrote a letter to the CCB, seeking the INEC chairman’s asset declaration form as well as that of his unmarried adult children.

In an ex parte motion with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/33/2021, the plaintiff through his counsel E. C. Muokwudo, prayed the court to direct the CCB to produce the certified true copies (CTC) of the asset declaration forms.

Agonsi wants details of Yakubu’s assets between 2007 and 2012 when he held office as executive secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and as INEC chairman between 2015 and 2020.

He also asked the court to order the CCB to furnish him with information about all the properties, assets and liabilities of Yakubu’s unmarried adult children submitted to the CCB for the period covered.

The plaintiff further prayed the court to declare that the refusal of CCB to respond or comply with his request is unlawful.