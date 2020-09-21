Monday, September 21, 2020

INEC closes Edo election, plans fair poll in Ondo

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool: Sadio Mane strikes twice after Andreas Christensen sent off

Chelsea's title ambitions suffered a reality check with a 2-0 defeat to dominant defending champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, as...
#BBNaija: Trikytee Evicted From Show

The end of the road is here for some Big Brother Naija contestants as they won’t be making it to the final.
Ozo Evicted From The Lockdown House

Ozo emerges as the latest evicted housemate after Trikytee’s eviction. This effectively means Laycon, Nengi, Neo, Vee are through to the final.
Akinlabi Enters The History Books As First Nigerian To Play Competitively For Real

The Real Madrid player every Nigerian was hoping would come off the bench against Real Sociedad, Marvin Akinlabi was handed his competitive...
The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday concluded the Edo State governorship election with the official closing of the Situation Room in Benin City.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who made the announcement in a press statement in Abuja, said preparations for the Ondo governorship poll slated for October 10 had commenced immediately.

Yakubu, therefore, charged staff and participants in the conduct of elections in Nigeria to prove that the success recorded in the Edo poll was not a fluke.

In a statement by INEC Director of Publicity, Andy Ezeani, the commission chairman commended its Press Corps for what it described as “unmistakable show of professionalism” and commitment to best practices in the conduct of the Edo poll.

He said, “The INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has expressed appreciation to all those who worked to make the Edo State governorship election a success. While winding down the Situation Room on the governorship election at 2:20pm, the chairman reminded all that there is no respite yet for all as the attention shifts to Ondo State where the commission will in three weeks conduct another governorship election.

He added, “Three weeks after that, it will be the series of bye elections in 11 states.  Yakubu challenged all INEC staff and participants in the conduct of elections in the country to prove that the success in Edo was not a fluke but the standard in the conduct of elections.

Yakubu said the commission would soon make its final words on the Edo election very soon.

He, however, charged the staff members to work hard to sustain “the spirit and the standard”, adding that there would be a formal review of the whole process at the end.

Politics

Why Fed Govt is investing massively in railways, seaports, by Amaechi

FEDERAL Government’s focus on railway and seaport development is a necessity to drive the nation’s economy, Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi has said.
Politics

Edo Decides: INEC gives reason for delay in collation of results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the delay in the receipt of collated results of the governorship election from local...
Politics

Visa ban: Don’t disrespect Nigeria, FG tells US, UK

The Federal Government has frowned on the statements issued by the United States and the United Kingdom on the governorship elections holding...
President Trump Halts Funding To World Health Organization

President Trump Issues a Strong Threat, Warning to Iraq

Supreme Court dismisses PDP, Wada’s appeal, returns Bello as Kogi governor

Ibadan/Kano railway to commence before December, says Amaechi