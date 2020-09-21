INEC closes Edo election, plans fair poll in Ondo

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday concluded the Edo State governorship election with the official closing of the Situation Room in Benin City.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who made the announcement in a press statement in Abuja, said preparations for the Ondo governorship poll slated for October 10 had commenced immediately.

Yakubu, therefore, charged staff and participants in the conduct of elections in Nigeria to prove that the success recorded in the Edo poll was not a fluke.

In a statement by INEC Director of Publicity, Andy Ezeani, the commission chairman commended its Press Corps for what it described as “unmistakable show of professionalism” and commitment to best practices in the conduct of the Edo poll.

He said, “The INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has expressed appreciation to all those who worked to make the Edo State governorship election a success. While winding down the Situation Room on the governorship election at 2:20pm, the chairman reminded all that there is no respite yet for all as the attention shifts to Ondo State where the commission will in three weeks conduct another governorship election.

He added, “Three weeks after that, it will be the series of bye elections in 11 states. Yakubu challenged all INEC staff and participants in the conduct of elections in the country to prove that the success in Edo was not a fluke but the standard in the conduct of elections.

Yakubu said the commission would soon make its final words on the Edo election very soon.

He, however, charged the staff members to work hard to sustain “the spirit and the standard”, adding that there would be a formal review of the whole process at the end.