Sunday, October 11, 2020

INEC Declares Results In 12 Out Of 18 LGs In Ondo Guber Election

INEC Declares Results In 12 Out Of 18 LGs In Ondo Guber Election

abujatimes

The Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) as of 2.30 a.m. on Sunday declared 12 out of the 18 local government areas  in Ondo State in the governorship election held on Saturday.

The electoral body however suspended the announcement at 2.50 a.m., saying it would reconvene at 9.00 a.m. on Sunday to continue with the announcement.

The local governments which results have so far been declared are Ifedore, Irele, Ile Oluji, Ondo East, Owo, Akoko North East, Akoko South West, Idanre, Akoko North West, Akure North, Akoko South East and Akure South.

Only six local governments remain to be announced and INEC is expected to reconvene later to continue with the announcement.

Below are the results declared so far.

Ifedore LG:

APC 9,350,

PDP 11,852,

ZLP 1.860

Irele LG

APC 12,643

PDP 5,493

ZLP 5,904

Ile Oluji LG

APC 13,278

PDP 9,231

ZLP 1,971

Ondo East LG

APC 6,485

PDP 4,049

ZLP 3,221

Idanre LG

APC 11,286

PDP 7,499

ZLP 3,623

Owo LG

APC 35.957

PDP 5,311

ZLP 408

Akoko North East LG

APC 16,572

PDP 8,380

ZLP 3,532

Akoko South West LG

APC 21,232

PDP 15,055

ZLP 2,775

Akoko North West LG

APC 15,809

PDP 10,320

ZLP 3,477

Akure North LG

APC 9,546

PDP 12,263

ZLP 1,046

Akoko South East LG

APC 9,419

PDP 4,033

ZLP 2,055

Akure South LG

APC 17,277

PDP 47,627

ZLP 2,236

