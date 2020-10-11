INEC Declares Results In 12 Out Of 18 LGs In Ondo Guber Election

The Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) as of 2.30 a.m. on Sunday declared 12 out of the 18 local government areas in Ondo State in the governorship election held on Saturday.
The electoral body however suspended the announcement at 2.50 a.m., saying it would reconvene at 9.00 a.m. on Sunday to continue with the announcement.
The local governments which results have so far been declared are Ifedore, Irele, Ile Oluji, Ondo East, Owo, Akoko North East, Akoko South West, Idanre, Akoko North West, Akure North, Akoko South East and Akure South.
Only six local governments remain to be announced and INEC is expected to reconvene later to continue with the announcement.
Below are the results declared so far.
Ifedore LG:
APC 9,350,
PDP 11,852,
ZLP 1.860
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Irele LG
APC 12,643
PDP 5,493
ZLP 5,904
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ile Oluji LG
APC 13,278
PDP 9,231
ZLP 1,971
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Ondo East LG
APC 6,485
PDP 4,049
ZLP 3,221
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Idanre LG
APC 11,286
PDP 7,499
ZLP 3,623
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Owo LG
APC 35.957
PDP 5,311
ZLP 408
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Akoko North East LG
APC 16,572
PDP 8,380
ZLP 3,532
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Akoko South West LG
APC 21,232
PDP 15,055
ZLP 2,775
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Akoko North West LG
APC 15,809
PDP 10,320
ZLP 3,477
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Akure North LG
APC 9,546
PDP 12,263
ZLP 1,046
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Akoko South East LG
APC 9,419
PDP 4,033
ZLP 2,055
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Akure South LG
APC 17,277
PDP 47,627
ZLP 2,236