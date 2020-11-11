Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Politics

INEC to resume voter registration in 2021

Paul Merson insists Chelsea are Premier League title contenders this season, but Frank Lampard has one big challenge: keep the players happy.
theabujatimes

RESUMPTION of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will resume in the first quarter of 2021, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said.

The commission’s Acting Chairman, AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (retd.), announced this yesterday during the virtual meeting with leadership of political parties at INEC national headquarters in Abuja.

Praising the parties for their role during the recently concluded Edo and Ondo states’ governorship elections, Mua’zu urged them to channel all efforts towards adhering to the commission’s voters’ code of conduct for elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the crisis that ensued over which leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), which should be given legal recognition by the commission, Mua’zu endorsed the Leanard Nzenwa faction, ignoring the observation and protests from the National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Abdukadir Abdulsalam.

He said: “The Edo and Ondo states’ governorship elections have come and gone. They were acclaimed as credible and peaceful.

“The commission sincerely appreciates the role played by the leadership of political parties and their candidates towards ensuring that the elections were generally peaceful and safe within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All your efforts, including the signing and keeping to the letter and spirit of the Peace Accord and adherence to the commission’s voters’ code of conduct for elections during the COVID-19 pandemic, is fully acknowledged.

“Nevertheless, the commission feels that there is room for improvement. We would, therefore, welcome your feedback on the conduct of the elections,” he said.

Announcing the commencement of the CVR, Mua’zu, said: “On the CVR, the commission intends to roll out the nationwide programme in the first quarter of 2021, and work is in progress towards that goal. We need your inputs to guarantee its smooth take-off and hitch-free conduct of the exercise.

Previous article: UN's support for economic sustainability plan excites Osinbajo
Next article: India's ruling BJP, allies win regional polls in a boost to Modi
